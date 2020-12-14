Maddison shines as Leicester thumps Brighton

James Maddison capped a fine individual performance with two goals to help Leicester City beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 at home in the Premier League on Sunday and maintain its good start to the season.

MATCH CENTRE

Jamie Vardy added another as Leicester moved up to third on 24 points from 12 matches, one behind leader Tottenham Hotspur and second-placed champion Liverpool, while Brighton stayed 16th on 10 points from 12 games.

Maddison fired Brighton into a 27th-minute lead when he steered a low shot into the bottom corner from inside the penalty area as he picked up a loose ball after the visiting team failed to clear the danger.

Predatory finish

Vardy, who hit the post barely a minute before Maddison’s opener, doubled the home side’s lead with a typical predatory finish from close range after James Justin delivered an inch-perfect low cross from the right.

ALSO READ | Arsenal beats Burnley

Maddison made it 3-0 with an individual goal of the highest quality in the 44th minute, teeing himself up with some neat footwork before he curled a delightful shot past keeper Mathew Ryan from 16 metres.

The visiting team, which went close twice through Danny Welbeck and Alireza Jahanbakhsh before it fell behind, offered little up front after the break and only a pair of good saves by Ryan denied Leicester a bigger win.