Do not judge Leicester based on last four games, says Rodgers

Leicester City is enjoying a successful campaign and should not be judged on its string of poor results since the season's resumption after the coronavirus break, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

Third-placed Leicester has picked up just two points from its last three Premier League games and crashed out of the FA Cup last week after a 1-0 defeat by Chelsea in the quarterfinal.

RELATED| Aubameyang fires Arsenal revival as Leicester loses again

“We accept collectively we're in an adverse moment. We haven't gotten the results we want and the main challenge is to come through that,” Rodgers told reporters ahead of Saturday's visit from 12th-placed Crystal Palace.

“There's got to be a sense of perspective. Don't judge the side based on the last four games but over the course of the whole season. Were still in a brilliant position. I wouldnt swap it for any other.”

Jamie Vardy, the league's joint top scorer with 19 goals, has failed to find the back of the net since the Premier League's restart but Rodgers brushed off concerns over the striker's form heading into the final six games of the season.

RELATED| Premier League: Hodgson not worried by trip to locked down Leicester

“I'm not worried about Vardy. He's been a breath of fresh air ever since I joined the club. His talent and goal-scoring abilities are right up there with the best,” Rodgers, 47, added.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has been in stunning form - he tops the Premier League goal-scoring charts with 19 goals to his name. - REUTERS

“His form mirrors where the team is at. When he gets opportunities he will take them. We've spoken about ways to get him more chances.”

A spike in the city's COVID-19 cases prompted police to institute a local lockdown on Monday but Rodgers says his side has no concerns over taking the field.

RELATED| Rodgers says Leicester City will be flexible amid COVID-19 spike

“Nothing has changed. It's worth pointing out that the city's been doing everything they can to adhere to local health guidelines and they deserve credit,” he added.

The Leicester boss confirmed playmaker James Maddison is still battling a hip injury and could miss Saturday's clash.