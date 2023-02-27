Football

Lewandowski may miss Copa del Rey Clasico with hamstring strain

Robert Lewandowski is a doubt for Barcelona’s Clasico Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg clash with Real Madrid after the club confirmed he had a hamstring strain on Monday.

27 February, 2023 17:26 IST
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski leaves the pitch at the end of the Spanish La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski leaves the pitch at the end of the Spanish La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona.

“Lewandowski has a strain in his left hamstring,” said Barcelona in a statement, without specifying the length of his expected absence.

Barcelona faces Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg of the cup tie, already without injured duo Pedri and Ousmane Dembele.

Polish striker Lewandowski, 34, is the team’s top scorer with 25 goals across all competitions this season after joining from Bayern Munich last summer.

Spanish news outlet  Relevo reported that Lewandowski is set to miss around two weeks and will return before Barcelona faces Real Madrid in La Liga on March 19, although other outlets say he may heal quicker.

The second leg of the Copa del Rey clash does not take place until April 5, by when the Catalans expect all their injured players to have recovered.

Barcelona was eliminated from the Europa League by Manchester United last week and suffered a second consecutive defeat on Sunday, against Almeria in La Liga, where it is suspected Lewandowski sustained his hamstring strain.

Xavi Hernandez’s side is seven points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

