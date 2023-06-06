Magazine

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

French league files lawsuit after Ajaccio fans attack boy with cancer

The boy, named Kenzo, was invited to Corsica to attend the game and meet Marseille players.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 16:52 IST , AJACCIO - 2 MINS READ

AP
Kenzo (2ndL), an eight-year-old Olympique de Marseille fan with brain cancer, is held by his father Laurent next to his brother Giulian (2ndR) and their mother Amandine in Grosseto Prugna on June 4, 2023, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, on the day after being assaulted at Ajaccio's stadium by supporters. Ajaccio's supporters assaulted Kenzo and his father at the Stade Francois-Coty on June 3, 2023, as fan trouble overshadowed the match.
Kenzo (2ndL), an eight-year-old Olympique de Marseille fan with brain cancer, is held by his father Laurent next to his brother Giulian (2ndR) and their mother Amandine in Grosseto Prugna on June 4, 2023, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, on the day after being assaulted at Ajaccio’s stadium by supporters. Ajaccio’s supporters assaulted Kenzo and his father at the Stade Francois-Coty on June 3, 2023, as fan trouble overshadowed the match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Kenzo (2ndL), an eight-year-old Olympique de Marseille fan with brain cancer, is held by his father Laurent next to his brother Giulian (2ndR) and their mother Amandine in Grosseto Prugna on June 4, 2023, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, on the day after being assaulted at Ajaccio’s stadium by supporters. Ajaccio’s supporters assaulted Kenzo and his father at the Stade Francois-Coty on June 3, 2023, as fan trouble overshadowed the match. | Photo Credit: AFP

An attack on an eight-year-old Marseille supporter with advanced cancer and his family during a match against Ajaccio in Corsica has prompted a complaint filed by the French football league.

Intercontinental Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, schedule, match timings, venue

Ajaccio prosecutor Nicolas Septe said in a statement quoted by  L’Equipe newspaper on Tuesday that the league joined the case as a civil party in the judicial proceedings. Ajaccio has not lodged a formal complaint but has condemned the attack on the final day of the season on Saturday.

The boy, named Kenzo, was invited to Corsica to attend the game and meet Marseille players.

“The dream quickly turned into a nightmare when Kenzo and his parents, who had come in the colors of Olympique de Marseille, were shamefully assaulted by individuals who broke into their box,” Ajaccio said in a statement.

Karim Benzema signs for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad: club source

The club said security staff intervened and escorted Kenzo and his family to the dressing room.

Marseille’s Burkinabe defender Issa Kabore (L) fights for the ball with Ajaccio’s Ivorian defender Ismael Diallo during the French L1 football match between AC Ajaccio and Olympique Marseille (OM).

Marseille’s Burkinabe defender Issa Kabore (L) fights for the ball with Ajaccio’s Ivorian defender Ismael Diallo during the French L1 football match between AC Ajaccio and Olympique Marseille (OM). | Photo Credit: AFP

“Even the most extreme stupidity cannot excuse such behavior,” Ajaccio said. “The club condemns these unspeakable acts in the strongest possible terms. AC Ajaccio will shed full light on these shameful acts. As soon as the individuals have been identified by our services, we will lodge a complaint. AC Ajaccio stands in solidarity with little Kenzo and his parents.”

Quoting the prosecutor’s statement,  L’Equipe said the boy and his family would be heard on Tuesday.

Depay pulls out of Netherlands sqaud from Nations League finals

Investigators will also “carry out a thorough medical examination of Kenzo’s father, Kenzo, his brother and his mother at the Marseille medico-judicial unit to determine the physical and psychological damage suffered,” the justice official added.

Kenzo’s mother told local newspaper  Corse Matin the attackers pushed her son and his head hit a railing.

“They punched my husband in the face, ripped off the boy’s shirt and set him on fire,” she said. “Before they left the dressing room, they even spat in the food that was available to us.”

The match was won by Ajaccio 1-0 and was marred by several incidents. Also, a journalist was attacked outside the stadium.

