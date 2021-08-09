Champion Lille scores in final seconds to draw 3-3 at Metz

Defending champion Lille needed an equalizer in the last seconds of stoppage time to secure a 3-3 draw at Metz in a thrilling French league game on Sunday.

Veteran Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz collected the ball in Lille's counterattack, broke down the left, cut inside a defender and saw his low shot clip the goalkeeper's leg and loop over the line in the sixth minute of added time.

Yilmaz scored several crucial goals in Lille's title run last season and celebrated wildly in front of the visiting Lille fans, who saw their side lead 1-0 and then trail 3-1.

Under new coach Jocelyn Gourvennec, Lille followed up a 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions Trophy with a sloppy defensive performance that exposed new goalkeeper Leo Jardim.

But a red card for Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate in the 56th minute gave Lille a lifeline, and forward Jonathan Ikone pulled one back in the 81st.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga sides Frankfurt and Mainz upset in German Cup

Metz coach Frederic Antonetti took the rare measure of replacing forward Lenny Joseph only 22 minutes after bringing him on. He had lost the ball for Lille's second goal.

Things started well for Lille when central defender Sven Botman headed in midway through the first half but right back Fabien Centonze equalized in the 31st with a firm header at the back post from Thomas Delaine's fine cross from the left.

Left back Matthieu Udol put Metz ahead just before the break and the lively Centonze got his second in the 52nd when he pressured Botman in the penalty area, and the defender's clearance hit Centonze's leg and flew in.

After Kouyate was shown a straight red for a lunge on Yilmaz, midfielder Benjamin Andre headed a goal back but it was ruled offside following a review. Gourvennec has a lot of rebuilding to do.

Coach Christophe Galtier, standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan — who kept the most clean sheets last season — and impressive central midfielder Boubakary Soumare all left Lille. Jardim took Maignan's place in goal after his move to AC Milan.

Moments after Centonze's goal, Jardim made an outstanding save to his left to keep out Pape Matar Sarr's strike, but he struggled to command his area at times.

OTHER GAMES

Rennes drew 1-1 at home to Lens, and Galtier's first game in charge of Nice ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Reims.

Promoted Clermont won 2-0 at Bordeaux, thanks to late goals from striker Mohamed Bayo and midfielder Jodel Dossou.