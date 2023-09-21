MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Marseille owner McCourt backs club president after angry clash with fans

Frank McCourt, the US tycoon who bought the former Champions League winners in 2016, issued a statement on Thursday following a turbulent few days in the south of France.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 21:46 IST , Marseille - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Olympique de Marseille’s owner Frank McCourt.
FILE PHOTO: Olympique de Marseille’s owner Frank McCourt. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Olympique de Marseille’s owner Frank McCourt. | Photo Credit: AFP

The American owner of French giants Marseille has given his backing to the club’s president, who is believed to be considering his position after claiming he was threatened in an angry confrontation with supporters.

Frank McCourt, the US tycoon who bought the former Champions League winners in 2016, issued a statement on Thursday following a turbulent few days in the south of France.

President Pablo Longoria and several of his colleagues all decided to step back from their roles to consider their positions in the wake of the meeting with fan representatives on Monday.

On Wednesday, coach Marcelino Garcia Toral, who had only been in charge since June, quit the club.

“Pablo Longoria has my unwavering support,” said McCourt in a statement published by the Ligue 1 club as he said Monday’s meeting had “turned into an alarming demonstration of aggression”.

“Supporting the management, staff and players, who are the guarantors of the club’s continuing success, is and will remain my absolute priority,” he added.

Marseille said in an earlier statement that the supporters’ representatives had called on Longoria and his management team to resign during the meeting at the club’s training ground and claimed they had threatened “war” if that did not happen.

“I spoke for two minutes, then they cut me off and things very quickly got out of control,” Longoria said in an interview with local daily La Provence.

“They said to us: ‘You four resign or it’s war’,” he added, saying three of his senior colleagues were also targeted, including the director of football, Javier Ribalta.

Marseille fan group leaders have denied making death threats or calling for the coach to resign.

The crisis at the club comes despite Marseille being unbeaten five games into the new domestic season.

However, supporters were furious with their insipid performance in drawing 0-0 with Toulouse last weekend.

They went out of the Champions League in the third qualifying round, losing on penalties to Panathinaikos and dropping into the Europa League instead.

The departure of Marcelino, who was close to his fellow Spaniard Longoria, came on the eve of Thursday’s Europa League match away to Ajax in Amsterdam.

Jacques Abardonado, a Marseille-born former player and youth coach at the club, was due to take charge of the team against Ajax.

Marseille then face bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain away on Sunday.

Related Topics

Marseille /

Ligue 1 /

Champions League /

Paris Saint-Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Marseille owner McCourt backs club president after angry clash with fans
    AFP
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, KBFC 2-0 BFC, ISL 2023-24: Luna strike, Veendorp own goal keeps Blasters ahead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Montse Tomé set to speak on eve of Sweden game amid month-long crisis at Spanish federation
    AP
  4. IND vs AUS: 16-year-old net bowler Sameer Khan earns praise from Aussies
    PTI
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian rowers make three more finals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Marseille owner McCourt backs club president after angry clash with fans
    AFP
  2. Montse Tomé set to speak on eve of Sweden game amid month-long crisis at Spanish federation
    AP
  3. Pay dispute between England women’s international players and FA appears to be resolved
    AP
  4. Alex Sandro out with hamstring injury, says Juventus
    AFP
  5. India 1-2 Chinese Taipei women’s football HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games updates: TPE beats IND; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Marseille owner McCourt backs club president after angry clash with fans
    AFP
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, KBFC 2-0 BFC, ISL 2023-24: Luna strike, Veendorp own goal keeps Blasters ahead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Montse Tomé set to speak on eve of Sweden game amid month-long crisis at Spanish federation
    AP
  4. IND vs AUS: 16-year-old net bowler Sameer Khan earns praise from Aussies
    PTI
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian rowers make three more finals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment