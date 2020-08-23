Ligue 1: Lille and Rennes players see red in opening draw

Lille was held to a 1-1 home draw by Stade Rennais as both teams finished with 10 men in their first game of the Ligue 1 season on Saturday.

The host went ahead in the first half thanks to Jonathan Bamba's strike after Rennes defender Sacha Boey's red card. Lille's Reinildo Mandanva was then sent off and the visitor levelled after the break courtesy of Damien Da Silva's goal.

ALSO READ| Prishtina's Europa League tie called off again after no-show

Angers got off to a perfect start when Ismael Traore's first-half goal earned the side a 1-0 win at Dijon.

The Ligue 1 season started on Friday with a goalless draw between Girondins de Bordeaux and Nantes after a five-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis.