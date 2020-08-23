Football Football Ligue 1: Lille and Rennes players see red in opening draw The host went ahead in the first half thanks to Jonathan Bamba's strike before the visitor levelled after the break courtesy of Damien Da Silva's goal. Reuters 23 August, 2020 09:59 IST Jonathan Bamba (left) celebrates with his teammate after opening the scoring for Lille against Rennes. - TWITTER (@LOSC_EN) Reuters 23 August, 2020 09:59 IST Lille was held to a 1-1 home draw by Stade Rennais as both teams finished with 10 men in their first game of the Ligue 1 season on Saturday.The host went ahead in the first half thanks to Jonathan Bamba's strike after Rennes defender Sacha Boey's red card. Lille's Reinildo Mandanva was then sent off and the visitor levelled after the break courtesy of Damien Da Silva's goal.ALSO READ| Prishtina's Europa League tie called off again after no-show Angers got off to a perfect start when Ismael Traore's first-half goal earned the side a 1-0 win at Dijon.The Ligue 1 season started on Friday with a goalless draw between Girondins de Bordeaux and Nantes after a five-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos