Jesse Lingard joins Nottingham Forest after leaving Manchester United

The midfielder completed his move to the newly-promoted Nottingham Forest after spending 22 years with Manchester United.

AP
22 July, 2022 15:49 IST
Jesse Lingard’s contract with Manchester United ran out at the end of 2021-22 season.

Jesse Lingard's contract with Manchester United ran out at the end of 2021-22 season.

Nottingham Forest completed the signing of England midfielder Jesse Lingard on Thursday on a free transfer.

Lingard was available after his contract with Manchester United expired last season, ending his 22-year association with the club.

The midfielder is the 11th signing by the newly-promoted club as it prepares for its first season in the Premier League since 1999.

The length of Lingard's deal with Forest was not disclosed.

The 29-year-old Lingard spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham, scoring nine goals in 16 starts in the Premier League.

