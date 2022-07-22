Jesse Lingard joins Nottingham Forest after leaving Manchester United

Nottingham Forest completed the signing of England midfielder Jesse Lingard on Thursday on a free transfer.

Lingard was available after his contract with Manchester United expired last season, ending his 22-year association with the club.

The midfielder is the 11th signing by the newly-promoted club as it prepares for its first season in the Premier League since 1999.

The length of Lingard's deal with Forest was not disclosed.

The 29-year-old Lingard spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham, scoring nine goals in 16 starts in the Premier League.