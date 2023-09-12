MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lionel Messi skips Argentina’s last practice before World Cup qualifier in Bolivia

The 36-year-old Inter Miami striker left Argentina’s match against Ecuador late last week complaining of fatigue, which could impact coach Lionel Scaloni’s selections for Tuesday’s match against Bolivia.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 07:13 IST , LA PAZ - 2 MINS READ

AP
Argentina’s Lionel Messi walks after national team practice in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi walks after national team practice in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday. | Photo Credit: Juan Karita/AP
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi walks after national team practice in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday. | Photo Credit: Juan Karita/AP

Lionel Messi skipped Argentina’s last practice session on the eve of a World Cup qualifying match in Bolivia.

The 36-year-old Inter Miami striker left Argentina’s match against Ecuador late last week complaining of fatigue, which could impact coach Lionel Scaloni’s selections for Tuesday’s match in challenging conditions at La Paz’ altitude of 3,000 meters.

RELATED | FIFA+ to stream ARG vs BOL as Messi expected to shine

Scaloni told a news conference Sunday that he could leave a decision on Messi until a few hours before the match.

During Monday’s training, Messi sat on a chair close to Scaloni and watched his teammates practice. He spoke to the coach as other players tried to adapt to the altitude and the quicker speed of the ball, which is a characteristic that makes it so hard for visitors to win at Bolivia.

Scaloni gave no hints at the practice session on what he will do if Messi doesn’t play at the Hernando Siles Stadium against a team that was battered 5-1 by Brazil last week in its opening game of South American qualifying.

Messi scored from a free kick to give Argentina a 1-0 home win against Ecuador in its first official international since winning the World Cup last December.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format. The leading six teams in South America will secure a direct spot. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for another spot at the finals.

If Messi doesn’t play on Tuesday it will disappoint many Bolivians, including hundreds of local fans who turned out to welcome him to the country Sunday evening.

La Paz’ city hall sponsored an sign close to the venue of the match with the Spanish inscription “Sos grande Messi” (You’re great, Messi). The decision brought criticism to mayor Iván Arias.

Messi has never scored in La Paz, but has eight goals in 11 matches against Bolivia. If the star striker plays and scores on Tuesday, he will overcome Luis Suárez of Uruguay as the all-time leading goal scorer in South American World Cup qualifying.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Bolivia /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi skips Argentina’s last practice before World Cup qualifier in Bolivia
    AP
  2. Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine as India registers record win over Pakistan
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. India vs Pakistan Reserve Day weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4: Play resumes after rain relents
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: IND beats PAK by 228 runs for record win; Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Portugal vs Luxembourg EURO 2024 qualifier?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lionel Messi skips Argentina’s last practice before World Cup qualifier in Bolivia
    AP
  2. ‘Maximum respect’ for Rubiales resignation: Spain coach De la Fuente
    AFP
  3. Germany’s interim coach Voeller rules out succeeding Flick
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: FIFA+ to stream Argentina vs Bolivia as Messi expected to shine
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sweden’s Blomqvist latest female player sidelined by ACL injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi skips Argentina’s last practice before World Cup qualifier in Bolivia
    AP
  2. Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine as India registers record win over Pakistan
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. India vs Pakistan Reserve Day weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4: Play resumes after rain relents
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: IND beats PAK by 228 runs for record win; Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Portugal vs Luxembourg EURO 2024 qualifier?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment