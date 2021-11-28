Messi runs the show as PSG wins 3-1 against 10-man St. Entienne

Lionel Messi ran the show as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 in Ligue 1 at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium against Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

The match also saw Sergio Ramos make his competitive debut for the club after he left Real Madrid on a free transfer.

PSG almost look the lead five minutes into kick-off with Lionel Messi's pass finding Neymar as he tucked the ball into the net. However, the goal was disallowed after VAR ruled the Brazilian offsisde.

On the other end, Wahbi Khazri made a run along the left of the PSG box and his shot, after ricocheting from Donnarumma fell for Denis Bouanga, who finished with ease in the 23rd minute.

The lead did not last for long as Timothee Kolodziejczak was sent of for a foul on Kylian Mbappe to be sent off, shortly after which PSG captain Marquinhos headed an equaliser from a Messi free-kick.

The second half saw St. Entienne continue defending against a hungry PSG, only to go down to a Di Maria goal, assisted by Messi in the 79th minute.

Messi completed a hat-trick of assists with another Marquinhos goal through his pass. However, PSG suffered an injury setback with Neymar picking up an injury on the 84th minute, with the Brazilian carried out on a stretcher.

With the win, PSG remained at the top of the table with 40 points in 15 games, while St. Entienne, plummeting to the bottom of the table with 12 points.