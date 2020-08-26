Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi's First Goal-Scoring Game For FC Barcelona

Back in 2005, Lionel Messi scored his first competitive goal as a Barcelona player against Albacete in a La Liga match at the Camp Nou.

26 August, 2020 15:04 IST

FC Barcelona players celebrate Leo Messi's goal during the La Liga match against Albacete in May, 2005 at Camp Nou stadium.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Back in 2005, Lionel Messi scored his first competitive goal as a Barcelona player against Albacete in a La Liga match at the Camp Nou. That night, a 17-year-old Messi, wearing the number 30 shirt, scored his first senior goal and had another disallowed for offside.

 

 

