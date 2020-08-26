Football Football WATCH: Lionel Messi's First Goal-Scoring Game For FC Barcelona Back in 2005, Lionel Messi scored his first competitive goal as a Barcelona player against Albacete in a La Liga match at the Camp Nou. Team Sportstar 26 August, 2020 15:04 IST FC Barcelona players celebrate Leo Messi's goal during the La Liga match against Albacete in May, 2005 at Camp Nou stadium. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 26 August, 2020 15:04 IST Back in 2005, Lionel Messi scored his first competitive goal as a Barcelona player against Albacete in a La Liga match at the Camp Nou. That night, a 17-year-old Messi, wearing the number 30 shirt, scored his first senior goal and had another disallowed for offside. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos