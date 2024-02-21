MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter Miami FC vs Salt Lake LIVE Streaming info, MLS 2024-25: Predicted XI, preview, streaming info

Here’s all you need to know about the Major League Soccer match between Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake, happening DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 22:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi #10 and Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF during the training ahead of the MLS season opener.
Lionel Messi #10 and Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF during the training ahead of the MLS season opener. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi #10 and Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF during the training ahead of the MLS season opener. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

PREVIEW

Argentine great Lionel Messi will start his first full season with Inter Miami on Wednesday and alongside some familiar faces from his Barcelona days, his new side are favourites to secure a maiden Major League Soccer title in 2024.

Messi made an instant impact when he joined Miami midseason last July, leading them to a Leagues Cup title, yet was unable to deliver enough magic to help his new club overcome their early season results and make the playoffs.

But Miami has since added Luis Suarez, a move that bolsters an already talented and deep squad and reunites the 37-year-old Uruguayan striker with former Barcelona team mates Messi (36), Sergio Busquets (35) and Jordi Alba (34).

After sending ticket prices skyrocketing amid all the hype and constant headlines, Miami will try to put together the right plan in order to get the most out of their talented quartet.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

Predicted playing 11s
Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Freire, Aviles, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez, Gomez.
Real Salt Lake: MacMath; Brody, Glad, Vera, Katranis; Ojeda, Palacio; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Arango.

Streaming/telecast information

When will Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match start?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake will kick off on February 22, 2024 at 6:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match in India?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

Related Topics

Inter Miami FC /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Delhi Football files complaint about match-fixing allegations, following dubious own goals in Ahbab vs Rangers game
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Inter Miami FC vs Salt Lake LIVE Streaming info, MLS 2024-25: Predicted XI, preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24, PKL 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Bengaluru Bulls ends league stage with 39-53 victory over Haryana Steelers; Puneri Paltan makes comeback to beat UP Yoddhas 40-38
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE updates, AFC Champions League RO16: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo; NAS v FYH; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in AFC Champions League Round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Miami FC vs Salt Lake LIVE Streaming info, MLS 2024-25: Predicted XI, preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE updates, AFC Champions League RO16: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo; NAS v FYH; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Atletico’s Griezmann suffers ‘moderate’ ankle sprain
    AFP
  4. AFC Champions League: South Korea’s Ulsan beats Ventforet Kofu from Japan to enter quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. Atletico Madrid boss Simeone sweating on Griezmann fitness after ankle injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Delhi Football files complaint about match-fixing allegations, following dubious own goals in Ahbab vs Rangers game
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Inter Miami FC vs Salt Lake LIVE Streaming info, MLS 2024-25: Predicted XI, preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24, PKL 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Bengaluru Bulls ends league stage with 39-53 victory over Haryana Steelers; Puneri Paltan makes comeback to beat UP Yoddhas 40-38
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE updates, AFC Champions League RO16: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo; NAS v FYH; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in AFC Champions League Round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment