Inter Miami FC vs Salt Lake LIVE Streaming info, MLS 2024-25: Predicted XI, preview, streaming info

Argentine great Lionel Messi will start his first full season with Inter Miami on Wednesday and alongside some familiar faces from his Barcelona days, his new side are favourites to secure a maiden Major League Soccer title in 2024.
Messi made an instant impact when he joined Miami midseason last July, leading them to a Leagues Cup title, yet was unable to deliver enough magic to help his new club overcome their early season results and make the playoffs.
But Miami has since added Luis Suarez, a move that bolsters an already talented and deep squad and reunites the 37-year-old Uruguayan striker with former Barcelona team mates Messi (36), Sergio Busquets (35) and Jordi Alba (34).
After sending ticket prices skyrocketing amid all the hype and constant headlines, Miami will try to put together the right plan in order to get the most out of their talented quartet.
Predicted playing 11s
Streaming/telecast information
When will Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match start?
The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake will kick off on February 22, 2024 at 6:30 a.m. IST.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match in India?
The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.
