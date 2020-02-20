Rumour Has It: Messi still a target for Inter Miami

Inter Miami has its sights set on a big-name signing, with Lionel Messi reportedly among the possibilities.

With David Beckham among its owners, Inter Miami is preparing for its debut MLS season beginning next month.

Messi has been linked with the MLS club previously and those rumours are persisting.

TOP STORY – MESSI STILL A TARGET FOR INTER MIAMI

Barcelona great Messi is among the stars who could sign for Inter Miami, according to OKdiario.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani are also possibilities, the report says.

Messi reportedly bought an apartment in Miami in December, while he can leave Barcelona for free at season's end despite being contracted until 2021.

ROUND-UP

- Juventus has other plans should Paul Pogba not return to the club from Manchester United in the close season. Sport reports the Serie A giant is considering a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, whose contract expires next year.

- Barcelona will announce Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite as its latest signing on Thursday, according to AS, which reports the La Liga club is set to pay €18million for the Denmark international.

- Linked with RB Leipzig star Timo Werner, Liverpool is seemingly considering its options. Bild reports the European champion is tracking Milot Rashica, the 23-year-old who has scored 10 goals in 21 games for struggling Werder Bremen this season.

- Hansi Flick's future is unclear. Bayern Munich will wait until May to make a decision on the head coach, who has attracted interest from other clubs, according to Bild.

- Could Adam Lallana be set for a reunion with Brendan Rodgers? Sky Sports reports Leicester City has approached the Liverpool midfielder's representatives about a move at season's end. Lallana and Rodgers worked together at Anfield and the 31-year-old is coming out of contract.

- After an initial move for Marcos Alonso in January failed, Inter is still considering the Chelsea left-back, according to CalcioMercato. However, the report says the Serie A giant is unwilling to pay Chelsea's asking price of €30m (£25.1m).