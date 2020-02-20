Werner 'very proud' to be linked with Liverpool move

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner said he was "very proud" to be linked with a move to Liverpool, labelling the Premier League side the world's best.

Werner, 23, has been linked with the European champion after scoring 26 goals in 32 games for Leipzig this season.

The Germany international's second-half penalty helped Leipzig to a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Speaking afterwards, Werner discussed the reports linking him with a move to Liverpool and the forward did little to play down a possible switch.

ALSO READ| Tottenham 0-1 RB Leipzig: Werner makes Spurs pay the penalty

"Liverpool is the best team in the world at the moment and when you're linked with that team it makes me very proud but in case of that it's a pleasure," he told Viasport.

"But I know that in Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."

Werner's 58th-minute spot-kick against Spurs in London has Leipzig on track to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

ALSO READ| Atalanta no longer a surprise – Ilicic celebrates Champions League rout

But the 29-time Germany international warned his side there was work to do against Tottenham, which produced a thrilling comeback away to Ajax in last season's semifinals.

"Tottenham is a good team, they showed last year that they have the mentality that they can come back in these games," Werner said.

"We have to do the same like today and we have a good start for the first half [of the tie] and we will go on."