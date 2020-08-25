Football Football Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants. AP Barcelona 25 August, 2020 23:54 IST A dejected Messi during the defeat to Bayern Munich. - REUTERS AP Barcelona 25 August, 2020 23:54 IST Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.The club confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Argentina great sent a document expressing his desire to leave. Speculation grows over Suarez's Barcelona future The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst defeats in the player’s career and in the club’s history.The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona — the first without a title since 2007-08 — and ignited one of its worst crisis ever.Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos