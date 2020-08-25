Football

Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

AP
Barcelona 25 August, 2020 23:54 IST
Messi

A dejected Messi during the defeat to Bayern Munich.   -  REUTERS

AP
Barcelona 25 August, 2020 23:54 IST

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

The club confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Argentina great sent a document expressing his desire to leave.

Speculation grows over Suarez's Barcelona future  

The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst defeats in the player’s career and in the club’s history.

The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona — the first without a title since 2007-08 — and ignited one of its worst crisis ever.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Special Editions

  Dugout videos

 Related