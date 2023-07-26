MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Leagues Cup: Messi scores twice as Miami crushes Atlanta to advance into knockouts

Messi wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet in his first start for the club, finding the target in the eighth minute after being set up by former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 07:19 IST , Fort Lauderdale - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF in action.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi’s instant impact in the United States continued on Tuesday as he scored twice in Inter Miami’s 4-0 victory over Atlanta United, firing his team into the knockout rounds of the Leagues Cup.

The Argentine World Cup-winner was handed his first start for his new club after coming off the bench and grabbing a 94th-minute winner in Friday’s game against Mexican club Cruz Azul.

INTER MIAMI 4-0 ATLANTA UNITED - HIGHLIGHTS

In his first game against a Major League Soccer club, Messi was simply too much for Atlanta to cope with and he struck up a fruitful understanding with Finnish winger Robert Taylor, who helped himself to Miami’s other two goals.

The Leagues Cup is a tournament which brings together all the top flight teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX and with two wins Miami top their group and with their new arrival looking settled so quickly, they will surely believe they can get their first ever trophy.

Messi wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet, putting the home side ahead in the eighth minute when he was sent free by a ball over the top from his former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets.

Messi burst into the box and although his low shot struck the post, he made no mistake with the rebound, side-footing into the goal.

The seven-times Ballon d’Or winner then doubled the advantage in the 22nd minute, the first of three goals that saw him combine with Finnish winger Robert Taylor.

Messi ran at the back-pedalling Atlanta defence before switching to Taylor who slid the ball back into the path of the 36-year-old who made no mistake.

READ MORE | Osasuna announces deal with UEFA to overturn expulsion from competition

Atlanta played a high-line and asked Argentine midfielder Santiago Sosa to man-mark his compatriot, a task which proved to be impossible.

Another Busquets ball over the top found Messi but the off-side flag was raised after he shot straight at Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan.

Miami made it 3-0, a minute before the interval, when Messi fed Benjamin Cremaschi, who cleverly flicked the ball to Taylor who defied the tight angle with a fierce blast.

Eight minutes after half-time, Atlanta were caught on the break when a corner was cleared to Messi, who ran from deep in his own half before feeding Taylor to his left who drilled in a low shot off the inside ofBusquets the far post.

The margin of victory allowed Miami’s Argentine head coach Gerardo Martino to rest Busquets and Messi with the latter substituted in the 78th minute.

Messi’s Argentina team-mate Thiago Almada had a chance for a consolation for Atlanta but his penalty was well saved by Miami keeper Drew Callender.

Taylor, who exploited perfectly the space created for him by Messi, deservedly received his own ovation as he left the field.

“Every time Leo has the ball we have a few players running in behind and that creates loads of space for everyone else,” Taylor said.

“He can do everything on the ball. He can keep it in tight spaces, and he makes the right decision 100 percent of the time.

“Most of the time he’ll find one of his team-mates. He brings so much quality to the team, so much. I mean, he’s the best player in the world. This is what he does - he scores two goals, he scored last game, gets another assist. It’s a dream come true to play with him,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Updates: North, Central eye first win; South vs West zone clash; East in momentum
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kei Nishikori wins in his first ATP Tour match since 2021 after recovering from hip surgery
    AP
  3. Leagues Cup: Messi scores twice as Miami crushes Atlanta to advance into knockouts
    AFP
  4. What Google Won’t Tell You podcast: Murali Sreeshankar on long jump, basketball, speed cubing and sacrificing his beloved parotta
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra
  5. World swim body re-elects president for 8 years, agrees to government-backed move to Hungary
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Leagues Cup: Messi scores twice as Miami crushes Atlanta to advance into knockouts
    AFP
  2. MIA 4-0 ATL HIGHLIGHTS: Messi, Taylor shine as Inter Miami advances into League Cup knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  3. Osasuna announces deal with UEFA to overturn expulsion from competition
    AP
  4. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG without Mbappe holds Ronaldo and Co. to a draw in pre-season friendly
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Updates: North, Central eye first win; South vs West zone clash; East in momentum
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kei Nishikori wins in his first ATP Tour match since 2021 after recovering from hip surgery
    AP
  3. Leagues Cup: Messi scores twice as Miami crushes Atlanta to advance into knockouts
    AFP
  4. What Google Won’t Tell You podcast: Murali Sreeshankar on long jump, basketball, speed cubing and sacrificing his beloved parotta
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra
  5. World swim body re-elects president for 8 years, agrees to government-backed move to Hungary
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment