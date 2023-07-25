MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Guardiola says Man City to ‘fight’ for Kyle Walker

Walker started as a substitute in the Champions League final when City completed a historic treble last month, and Bayern is keen to bring him to Munich.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 18:18 IST , Tokyo - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Pep Guardiola was bullish when asked if Kyle Walker would be considered for selection against Bayern, saying “of course, he’s our player”.
FILE PHOTO: Pep Guardiola was bullish when asked if Kyle Walker would be considered for selection against Bayern, saying “of course, he’s our player”. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pep Guardiola was bullish when asked if Kyle Walker would be considered for selection against Bayern, saying “of course, he’s our player”. | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester City will “fight” to stop Kyle Walker going to Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola said Tuesday, describing the defender as a key player for the team.

Walker started as a substitute in the Champions League final when City completed a historic treble last month, and the German champions are keen to bring him to Munich.

But ahead of City’s clash against Bayern in Tokyo on Wednesday, Guardiola insisted the 33-year-old was “an incredibly important player for us”.

Walker has “very specific qualities that are so difficult to find worldwide. I know we are in touch, both clubs,” Guardiola told reporters.

“We will fight for him, like I’m pretty sure Bayern (will). I don’t know how it is going to finish.”

Guardiola was bullish when asked if Walker would be considered for selection against Bayern, saying “of course, he’s our player”.

“We need the best players,” he said.

“He’s our player and we hope he’s going to stay all the season with us, so why should he not play?”

Another Premier League player on Bayern’s radar is Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Read: Guardiola says Manchester City hungry for more success next season

The German champions are said to be intent on securing the signing of England’s record scorer, whose contract with Spurs runs out in 2024.

Kane’s camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern needs an agreement on a transfer fee with Tottenham to seal the deal.

Bayern technical director Marco Neppe and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen remained in Europe rather than joining the team on its trip to Asia.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel opted for an enigmatic response when asked why, merely saying they were “doing something that is necessary for them to do in Munich to support us”.

Guardiola said of Kane that he didn’t “have words to say how good he is,” but was similarly hesitant to be drawn on the subject of his potential move to Bayern.

“He is a Tottenham Hotspur player. I understand Bayern always wants to take the best players in the world, so Harry Kane is one of them,” he said.

“I cannot say anymore. He is not our player. I can talk about Kyle, but Harry Kane is not my business so I’m sorry.”

City won the first game of its Asian tour 5-3 against J-League Champions Yokohama F-Marinos on Sunday.

After playing Bayern in Tokyo on Wednesday it will travel to Seoul to take on Atletico Madrid.

After facing City, Bayern will take on J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in Tokyo on Saturday, before travelling to Singapore for a game against Liverpool.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kyle Walker /

Pep Guardiola /

Manchester City /

Bayern Munich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Guardiola says Man City to ‘fight’ for Kyle Walker
    AFP
  2. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC signs former Kerala Blasters captain Jessel Carneiro
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swimming World Championships: Popovici stunned by Richards in 200m freestyle
    AFP
  4. Vinesh, Bajrang could be withdrawn from Asian Games squad if they lose Worlds trials: Ad-hoc panel member
    PTI
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: ‘Job not done yet’, says Philippines coach after upset win over New Zealand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Guardiola says Man City to ‘fight’ for Kyle Walker
    AFP
  2. FIFA WWC 2023: Switzerland, Norway draw 0-0; leave Group A up for grabs
    AP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australians confident in squad depth despite Sam Kerr’s injury
    AP
  4. Alex Morgan: USA team liberated after winning equal pay battle
    AFP
  5. Galatasaray signs winger Zaha on free transfer
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Guardiola says Man City to ‘fight’ for Kyle Walker
    AFP
  2. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC signs former Kerala Blasters captain Jessel Carneiro
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swimming World Championships: Popovici stunned by Richards in 200m freestyle
    AFP
  4. Vinesh, Bajrang could be withdrawn from Asian Games squad if they lose Worlds trials: Ad-hoc panel member
    PTI
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: ‘Job not done yet’, says Philippines coach after upset win over New Zealand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment