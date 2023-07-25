MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Galatasaray signs winger Zaha on free transfer

Galatasaray said in a statement that Zaha would be paid a signing fee of 2.33 million euros (2.58 million USD) and would earn 4.35 million euros a season.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 08:30 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Zaha came through the Palace academy and spent most of his career at the London club, apart from a two-year spell at Manchester United.
Zaha came through the Palace academy and spent most of his career at the London club, apart from a two-year spell at Manchester United. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Zaha came through the Palace academy and spent most of his career at the London club, apart from a two-year spell at Manchester United. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Winger Wilfried Zaha has joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal, the Turkish champion announced on Monday, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

The Ivory Coast international began his career at Palace and made more than 450 appearances for the club, netting 90 goals.

Galatasaray said in a statement on the club website that Zaha would be paid a signing fee of 2.33 million euros (2.58 million USD) and would earn 4.35 million euros a season.

Also Read: Al-Hilal makes €300m offer to PSG for Kylian Mbappe - reports

The 30-year-old came through the Palace academy and spent most of his career at the London club, apart from a two-year spell at Manchester United.

Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr were reported to have been interested in signing him.

Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May, its first since the 2018-19 season, and will enter the Champions League in the second qualifying round.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wilfried Zaha /

Crystal Palace /

Galatasaray

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Galatasaray signs winger Zaha on free transfer
    Reuters
  2. England still ‘massively up for’ Ashes finale - Crawley
    Reuters
  3. We are in right place; Siraj has taken such a giant step: Rohit
    PTI
  4. USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad
    AP
  5. Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Galatasaray signs winger Zaha on free transfer
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga: Austria midfielder Sabitzer swaps Bayern for Dortmund
    Reuters
  3. Lionel Messi to captain Inter Miami, says coach Martino
    Reuters
  4. Messi could make first start for Inter Miami against Atlanta says Martino
    AFP
  5. Trevor Francis, Britain’s first 1 million pound footballer, dies at 69
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Galatasaray signs winger Zaha on free transfer
    Reuters
  2. England still ‘massively up for’ Ashes finale - Crawley
    Reuters
  3. We are in right place; Siraj has taken such a giant step: Rohit
    PTI
  4. USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad
    AP
  5. Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment