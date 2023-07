Galatasaray signs winger Zaha on free transfer

Winger Wilfried Zaha has joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal, the Turkish champion announced on Monday, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

The Ivory Coast international began his career at Palace and made more than 450 appearances for the club, netting 90 goals.

Galatasaray said in a statement on the club website that Zaha would be paid a signing fee of 2.33 million euros (2.58 million USD) and would earn 4.35 million euros a season.

The 30-year-old came through the Palace academy and spent most of his career at the London club, apart from a two-year spell at Manchester United.

Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr were reported to have been interested in signing him.

Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May, its first since the 2018-19 season, and will enter the Champions League in the second qualifying round.