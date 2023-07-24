MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga: Austria midfielder Sabitzer swaps Bayern for Dortmund

Sabitzer, who has 71 international caps and is Austria’s vice-captain, joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2021 before getting loaned to Premier League side Manchester United in February.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 23:33 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Marcel Sabitzer of FC Bayern Muenchen reacts during the pre-season friendly match between FC Bayern München and FC Rottach-Egern.
FILE PHOTO: Marcel Sabitzer of FC Bayern Muenchen reacts during the pre-season friendly match between FC Bayern München and FC Rottach-Egern. | Photo Credit: Jasmin Walter/ Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marcel Sabitzer of FC Bayern Muenchen reacts during the pre-season friendly match between FC Bayern München and FC Rottach-Egern. | Photo Credit: Jasmin Walter/ Getty Images

Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has joined Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal from arch-rivals Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga runners-up said on Monday.

The clubs did not disclose financial details, but German media reported that the 29-year-old signed with Dortmund in a deal worth 19 million euros ($21.05 million).

ALSO READ: Al-Hilal makes €300m offer to PSG for Kylian Mbappe - reports

Sabitzer, who has 71 international caps and is Austria’s vice-captain, joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2021 before getting loaned to Premier League side Manchester United in February.

“I can’t wait to finally join the team and wear the BVB jersey. The discussions with Dortmund’s managers were excellent and showed me how ambitious the club wants to be in the coming years,” Sabitzer said in a statement.

“I would like to do my part to ensure that BVB achieves its goals and that it has every reason to celebrate something special with its fans again as soon as possible.”

Sabitzer scored and assisted twice in 54 appearances at Bayern, while at United, he netted three times and registered one assist in 18 games.

“Marcel is an experienced player who has been playing at the top international level for years. He fits exactly the profile we were looking for...,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

“Marcel is physically strong and also exudes a lot of goal threat. We are convinced that his personality will also become an important pillar of the team and that he will help us to become even more effective in hard-fought games.”

Bayern secured its 11th consecutive Bundesliga title dramatically in the last match of the season in May, snatching the trophy from Dortmund, which was hunting for its first German top-flight title in 11 years.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Bayern Munich /

Borussia Dortmund /

Marcel Sabitzer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga: Austria midfielder Sabitzer swaps Bayern for Dortmund
    Reuters
  2. Ashes 2023, 5th Test: England, trailing 1-2, names unchanged 14-member squad for The Oval
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil forward Ary Borges scores first hat-trick of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. We did not run away from trials: Vinesh, Bajrang issue clarification
    PTI
  5. After the outburst, sanction on the cards for Harmanpreet
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bundesliga: Austria midfielder Sabitzer swaps Bayern for Dortmund
    Reuters
  2. Lionel Messi to captain Inter Miami, says coach Martino
    Reuters
  3. Messi could make first start for Inter Miami against Atlanta says Martino
    AFP
  4. Trevor Francis, Britain’s first 1 million pound footballer, dies at 69
    AP
  5. FFAR is legal: Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds validity of FIFA’s regulations for football agents
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga: Austria midfielder Sabitzer swaps Bayern for Dortmund
    Reuters
  2. Ashes 2023, 5th Test: England, trailing 1-2, names unchanged 14-member squad for The Oval
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil forward Ary Borges scores first hat-trick of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. We did not run away from trials: Vinesh, Bajrang issue clarification
    PTI
  5. After the outburst, sanction on the cards for Harmanpreet
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment