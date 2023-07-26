Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE score, League Cup updates: Messi leads MIA; Starting lineups out! Streaming info

- July 26, 2023 04:21Atlanta United starting lineup
- July 26, 2023 04:18Predicted XIs
Inter Miami: Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Sergey Kristov, Christopher McVey Ian Fray, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo; Lionel Messi (C), Josef Martinez, Leonardo Campana
Atlanta United: Brad Guzan (C), Brooks Lennon, Luis Abram, Juanjo Purata, Ronald Hernández, Caleb Wiley, Santiago Sosa, Amar Sejdić, Thiago Almada, Tyler Wolff, Miguel Berry
When does the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United start?
The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will kick-off at 5:00am IST at the DRV PNK stadium.
Where can I watch the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United?
The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.
