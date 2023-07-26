MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE score, League Cup updates: Messi leads MIA; Starting lineups out! Streaming info

Get all updates, live score and highlights of the Leagues Cup group stage fixture between Inter Miami and Atlanta United.

Updated : Jul 26, 2023 04:26 IST

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed that Messi will lead the MLS side.
Inter Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed that Messi will lead the MLS side. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
lightbox-info

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed that Messi will lead the MLS side. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Leagues Cup group stage fixture between Inter Miami and Atlanta United, happening at the DRV PNK stadium in Florida.

  • July 26, 2023 04:21
    Atlanta United starting lineup
  • July 26, 2023 04:20
    CAPTAIN LM10 - Inter Miami starting lineup

  • July 26, 2023 04:18
    Predicted XIs

    Inter Miami: Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Sergey Kristov, Christopher McVey Ian Fray, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo; Lionel Messi (C), Josef Martinez, Leonardo Campana

    Atlanta United: Brad Guzan (C), Brooks Lennon, Luis Abram, Juanjo Purata, Ronald Hernández, Caleb Wiley, Santiago Sosa, Amar Sejdić, Thiago Almada, Tyler Wolff, Miguel Berry

  • July 26, 2023 04:03
    Streaming/telecast information

    When does the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United start?

    The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will kick-off at 5:00am IST at the DRV PNK stadium.

    Where can I watch the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United?

    The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.

Related Topics

Inter Miami FC /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE score, League Cup updates: Messi leads MIA; Starting lineups out! Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Columbian rider Miguel Lopez provisionally suspended for potential anti-doping rule violation
    Reuters
  4. Bronny James, son of LeBron, suffers cardiac arrest
    AFP
  5. Brij Bhushan, his son not part of electoral college for WFI polls but son-in-law to represent Bihar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE score, League Cup updates: Messi leads MIA; Starting lineups out! Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Osasuna announces deal with UEFA to overturn expulsion from competition
    AP
  3. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG without Mbappe holds Ronaldo and Co. to a draw in pre-season friendly
    AFP
  5. Guardiola says Man City to ‘fight’ for Kyle Walker
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE score, League Cup updates: Messi leads MIA; Starting lineups out! Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Columbian rider Miguel Lopez provisionally suspended for potential anti-doping rule violation
    Reuters
  4. Bronny James, son of LeBron, suffers cardiac arrest
    AFP
  5. Brij Bhushan, his son not part of electoral college for WFI polls but son-in-law to represent Bihar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment