Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE score, League Cup updates: Messi leads MIA; Starting lineups out! Streaming info

Streaming/telecast information

When does the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United start?

The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will kick-off at 5:00am IST at the DRV PNK stadium.

Where can I watch the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United?

The Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.