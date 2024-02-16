MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool’s Salah in contention for Brentford game, Alexander-Arnold out

The 31-year-old Egypt captain, the league’s second-highest scorer this season with 14 goals, had picked up a hamstring injury during the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 19:03 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in action in the Premier League
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in action in the Premier League | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in action in the Premier League | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is in line to feature against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, but right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is ruled out with an injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

The 31-year-old Egypt captain, the league’s second-highest scorer this season with 14 goals, had picked up a hamstring injury during the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, suffered a recurrence of a knee injury during Liverpool’s 3-1 home win against Burnley last weekend. The 25-year-old is set to miss the League Cup final against Chelsea later this month, according to British media.

“Mo is back in full training so that brings him back into contention,” Klopp told reporters.

The German coach dismissed suggestions that Alexander-Arnold was rushed back after his injury.

“I got the news that there was a discussion we might have ‘forced’ Trent back because of two setbacks. Nobody wants that and nobody is doing that ... as long as I am here we will not force anybody back and never do,” Klopp said.

“But we work in a high-performance area... The last decision is always with the player, but if you always listen to the player they would play after two weeks and it’s a real problem.

ALSO READ
South Korea sacks Klinsmann as coach: Korean FA

“The boys were in the moment when they played. They were fit. But the situation told us differently because it happened again. Very unlucky and unfortunate, but it can happen.

“We have to bring the boys back as soon possible but never before they are ready.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Mohamed Salah /

Trent Alexander-Arnold /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF chief meets Telangana CM for discussions on World Cup qualifier
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. He’s been with me through thick and thin: Ashwin dedicates 500th Test wicket to his father
    Ayan Acharya
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 10 Updates: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates at 8PM; Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool’s Salah in contention for Brentford game, Alexander-Arnold out
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool’s Salah in contention for Brentford game, Alexander-Arnold out
    Reuters
  2. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique declines to comment on news of Mbappe leaving PSG
    Reuters
  3. South Korea sacks Klinsmann as coach: Korean FA
    AFP
  4. Klinsmann hails ‘incredible journey’ as South Korea axe set to fall
    AFP
  5. Palmer returns to Man City as Chelsea’s star, Liverpool aim to tame Toney’s Brentford
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF chief meets Telangana CM for discussions on World Cup qualifier
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. He’s been with me through thick and thin: Ashwin dedicates 500th Test wicket to his father
    Ayan Acharya
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 10 Updates: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates at 8PM; Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool’s Salah in contention for Brentford game, Alexander-Arnold out
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment