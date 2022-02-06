Football Football Liverpool eases past Cardiff into FA Cup fifth round Liverpool won thanks to second-half goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott. Reuters Liverpool 06 February, 2022 20:12 IST Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring their third goal - Reuters Reuters Liverpool 06 February, 2022 20:12 IST Liverpool beat a young Cardiff City side 3-1 in the FA Cup on Sunday at Anfield to advance to the fifth round, with second-half goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott.After a goalless first half, Liverpool's perseverance paid off eight minutes into the second period when Jota rose highest to head home a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross from a set piece for his 15th goal of the season in all competitions.Liverpool doubled the lead when a defensive mix-up allowed new 45 million-euro ($51.5 million) signing Luis Diaz to steal the ball in Cardiff's box and cut back after some nifty footwork to Minamino, who fired home.READ | AFC Asian Cup: China makes stunning revival to beat S. Korea, wins 9th title Midfielder Elliott then marked his return to action after ankle surgery earlier this season with a dazzling strike when he expertly controlled a cross from Andy Robertson before turning on the spot and volleying home.Cardiff pulled one back as a consolation when 19-year-old Rubin Colwill initiated a counter-attack after stealing the ball in midfield, and he finished it with aplomb with a shot from the edge of the box.Liverpool will host Norwich City in the fifth round. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :