Football Football WATCH: Liverpool's Champions League trophy Parade Relive Liverpool's glorious trophy parade after winning the Champions League titler last year. Team Sportstar 02 June, 2020 16:09 IST Liverpool's players celebrate on board an open-top bus during the UEFA Champions League victory parade, after winning the final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid, on June 1, 2019 in Liverpool, England. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 02 June, 2020 16:09 IST Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool was crowned European champion for the sixth time as it stormed to a 2-0 win against Tottenham in Madrid, a Mohamed Salah penalty and a late Divock Origi strike proving the difference.Klopp, who after six consecutive losses in major finals, finally got his hands on silverware once more.And the Reds celebrated their win in style with a massive parade. Here's a glimpse of that: