WATCH: Liverpool's Champions League trophy Parade

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool was crowned European champion for the sixth time as it stormed to a 2-0 win against Tottenham in Madrid, a Mohamed Salah penalty and a late Divock Origi strike proving the difference.

Klopp, who after six consecutive losses in major finals, finally got his hands on silverware once more.

And the Reds celebrated their win in style with a massive parade. Here's a glimpse of that: