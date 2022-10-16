Football

Ligue 1: Lorient misses out on top spot after Reims stalemate

Lorient had to settle with moving level on points with PSG, who welcome third-placed Marseille to the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

AFP
Paris 16 October, 2022 00:11 IST
Paris 16 October, 2022 00:11 IST
Reims midfielder Arber Zeneli (L) fights for the ball with Lorient defender Vincent Le Goff (down) during the Ligue 1 match at Yves Allainmat Stadium in Lorient, France, on October 15, 2022. 

Reims midfielder Arber Zeneli (L) fights for the ball with Lorient defender Vincent Le Goff (down) during the Ligue 1 match at Yves Allainmat Stadium in Lorient, France, on October 15, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Lorient had to settle with moving level on points with PSG, who welcome third-placed Marseille to the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Lorient spurned the chance to usurp Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 overnight as their six-match winning streak came to an end with a goalless draw against Reims on Saturday.

Regis Le Bris' side struggled to find the form that had taken them to within a point of reigning champions PSG, even after Reims midfielder Dion Lopy was sent off less than a minute after half-time.

Also Read
Messi worried by Dybala and Di Maria injuries ahead of World Cup

Lorient had to settle with moving level on points with PSG, who welcome third-placed Marseille to the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

"We were coming off an impressive run of wins," said Le Bris.

"This game reiterates the quality of this league and our opponents."

Later on Saturday, fourth-placed Lens could climb to two points behind the top two when they host Montpellier.

Also Read | PSG shaken ahead of big game against rival Marseille

Lorient started slowly against Reims, but were given a boost when Lopy was dismissed for a second yellow card.

It was the 10-man visitors who almost snatched victory though, with Folarin Balogun and Arber Zeneli both going close in the final 20 minutes.

Reims ended the match with only nine men after Emmanuel Agbadou was shown a straight red card in stoppage time.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us