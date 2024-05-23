Lucas Paqueta charged with breaching betting rules by intentionally receiving cards in matches

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta was charged by English football authorities on Thursday with allegedly breaching betting rules.

The case centres around four yellow cards the Brazil international received from November 2022 to August 2023.

The Football Association said Paqueta has been charged with misconduct for breaching two of its rules because it is alleged he sought to influence matches “by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.”

Paqueta has until June 3 to respond to the charges.