MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: West Ham appoints Julen Lopetegui as head coach

The former Spain, Porto, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolverhampton Wanderers coach will officially begin work with the Hammers on July 1.

Published : May 23, 2024 15:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FIlE PHOTO: West Ham United announced the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new head coach.
FIlE PHOTO: West Ham United announced the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new head coach. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FIlE PHOTO: West Ham United announced the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new head coach. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Premier League side West Ham United announced the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new head coach in a press release on Thursday.

The former Spain, Porto, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolverhampton Wanderers coach will officially begin work with the Hammers on July 1.

He replaces former manager David Moyes who said he will be leaving at the end of the 2023/24 season. West Ham finished ninth with 52 points and missed out on qualifying for European football next season.

“My ambition as a coach is always to be better , to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete,” said the newly appointed coach.

He started his football career as a goalkeeper and played 149 La Liga matches, representing Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Spaniard started working as a manager in 2003 and spent a considerable number of years coaching Spain’s youth teams, leading the under-19 and under-21 sides to European titles.

Lopetegui was Wolverhampton Wanderers’ head coach from November 2022 to August 2023. Bottom of the table when he joined, he went on to lead the side to a 13th-place finish.

The 56-year-old was manager of Sevilla for three years before joining Wolves, leading it into the UEFA Champions League and winning the Europa League in 2019/20.

Related Topics

West Ham United /

David Moyes /

Premier League /

Real Madrid /

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: West Ham appoints Julen Lopetegui as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Prathamesh Fuge makes semifinal; recurve archers disappoint
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gasperini powers Atalanta to European success after three Italian Cup heartbreaks
    Team Sportstar
  4. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Preetismita Bhoi wins gold with WR, Jyoshna Sabar bags silver as India earns four medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: West Ham appoints Julen Lopetegui as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lewandowski suggests he will stay at Barcelona next season
    Reuters
  3. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  4. Oaktree takes ownership of Inter Milan after missed payment
    Reuters
  5. UEFA picks Budapest to host 2026 Champions League final but delays 2027 decision on San Siro
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: West Ham appoints Julen Lopetegui as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  2. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Prathamesh Fuge makes semifinal; recurve archers disappoint
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gasperini powers Atalanta to European success after three Italian Cup heartbreaks
    Team Sportstar
  4. IWF World Youth Championships 2024: Preetismita Bhoi wins gold with WR, Jyoshna Sabar bags silver as India earns four medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment