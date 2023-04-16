Football

Spalletti unsatisfied with Napoli’s quality after bland draw against Verona

Napoli has scored more goals than any team in Serie A this season but has now failed to find the net in three of their last four games in all competitions.

Reuters
Naples 16 April, 2023 09:15 IST
Naples 16 April, 2023 09:15 IST
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti. | Photo Credit: Alessandro Garofalo

Napoli has scored more goals than any team in Serie A this season but has now failed to find the net in three of their last four games in all competitions.

Napoli lacked a finishing touch in Saturday’s 0-0 Serie A draw against relegation-threatened Hellas Verona, coach Luciano Spalletti said after the league leader had only one shot on target.

Also Read
Serie A: Napoli disappoints in 0-0 draw against Verona

Napoli has scored more goals than any team in Serie A this season but has now failed to find the net in three of their last four games in all competitions.

“We had less quality than ever, we created some space but we were not good at playing in that space,” Spalletti told a news conference.

“A lot of difficulties came from the performance of Verona, a team accustomed to goofing around, even wasting time as they did tonight. We found a team that closed in spaces. We were not good at playing in that space, we didn’t have the quality we usually have,” he added.

However, the goalless match was marked by the long-awaited return of top scorer Victor Osimhen, who had been sidelined with a thigh strain.

“He needed to regain confidence. In the last 25 minutes he has shown that he has greater potential than the others,” Spalletti said about his decision to bring in the striker who missed this month’s league games against AC Milan and Lecce.

“Victor brings strength and enthusiasm to the team. He has a structure and a physicality for which you can play with the ball and at the same time he is capable of closing on the net,”

After the 1-0 defeat to Milan in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, Spalletti’s side face a major challenge at home, when they face the Italian club again for the second leg.

“On Tuesday it will take our quality, the right tactical attitude and the drive of our fans, like tonight’s,” Spalletti said. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us