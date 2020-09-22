Football Football Inquiry opened into Luis Suarez's Italian language test The director and general director of the Perugia university where the Uruguay forward took the exam are being investigated for allegedly helping him pass the test. AP ROME 22 September, 2020 16:53 IST Luis Suarez's Italian language exam grade was allegedly fixed before he took the test. - Getty Images AP ROME 22 September, 2020 16:53 IST Authorities are investigating whether Barcelona striker Luis Suarez was illegally helped to pass an Italian language exam last week in order to receive a European passport that could help him transfer to a new club.While Suarez is not under investigation, the director and general director of the Perugia university where the Uruguay forward took the exam are being investigated for allegedly helping him pass the test, Italian reports said Tuesday.READ | Suarez cuts Barcelona contract, agrees Atletico terms - reports Suarez had been linked with a possible move to Italian champion Juventus. His test grade was allegedly fixed before he took the test.Suarez is from Uruguay but has Italian ancestors. If he can obtain Italian citizenship, he wouldn’t have to occupy a non-EU spot with a new club. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos