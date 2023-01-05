Football

Luis Suárez welcomed by 30,000 fans at Brazil’s Gremio arena

Three-time Copa Libertadores winner Gremio will be the eighth club in Suarez’s career, which includes stints at Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Gremio fans crowd the Gremio Arena stadium during the presentation event of Uruguay´s player Luis Suarez as the team´s new player, in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

More than 30,000 Gremio fans filled the Brazilian club’s arena in Porto Alegre on Wednesday to welcome striker Luis Suárez. The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract in a free transfer after his contract with Uruguay’s Nacional ended.

Three-time Copa Libertadores winner Gremio will return to Brazil’s top-flight division after a shocking relegation in 2021. It will be the eighth club in Suarez’s career, which includes stints at Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Former team-mates of the Uruguayan spoke in several videos, including Neymar and Sergio Busquets. Suárez was in tears after videos of his family were shown on the big screen.

“On the last few days I received amazing love. I am very thankful and I promise I will play, score and win titles for Gremio to return where it belongs,” Suárez told supporters.

The Uruguayan striker is scheduled to hold a media conference on Thursday.

