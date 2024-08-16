MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Depay left out of Dutch squad for next month’s Nations League matches

Memphis Depay has been left out of a preliminary squad named by the Netherlands for its opening two matches in the Nations League next month, but there are first call-ups for two English-based players.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 20:14 IST , AMSTERDAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England. (File Photo)
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal match between Netherlands and England. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Memphis Depay has been left out of a preliminary squad named by the Netherlands for its opening two matches in the Nations League next month, but there are first call-ups for two English-based players.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman on Friday named a preliminary list of 35 players that he will cut in two weeks’ time ahead of the League A Group Three games against Bosnia & Herzegovina in Eindhoven on September 7 and Germany in Amsterdam three days later.

Called up for the first time is winger Crysencio Summerville, who moved to West Ham United from Leeds United earlier this month, and Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion.

READ | Conor Gallagher is back and training alone at Chelsea after complications in Atletico Madrid move

Another notable call-up is 18-year-old defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam, who won a cap last November but was not included in the squad for this year’s European Championship in Germany where the Dutch reached the semifinals.

Depay, who has not yet found a new club after leaving Atletico Madrid, is dropped, along with Georginio Wijnaldum and Daley Blind, who announced his retirement from the Dutch team earlier this week.

Frenkie de Jong has still not recovered from the ankle injury that caused him to miss the European Championship.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Jorrel Hato (Ajax Amsterdam), Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa), Jordan Teze (PSV Eindhoven), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion),

Midfielders: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax Amsterdam), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey (both Ajax Amsterdam), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Noa Lang (PSV Eindhoven), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham United), Wout Weghorst (Burnley), Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United).

Related Topics

Memphis Depay /

Netherlands /

UEFA Nations League /

Ronald Koeman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Depay left out of Dutch squad for next month’s Nations League matches
    Reuters
  2. High Court orders restoration of ad hoc committee to manage WFI affairs
    Soibam Rocky Singh
  3. Manglenthang Kipgen, the Next Gen star looking to turn more heads in Indian football at SAFF U20 Championship 2024
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Paralympics Games 2024: Indian athletes receive grand send-off as country sends largest-ever contingent
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 16: Mirabai Chanu encourages growth of ice skating at the National Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Depay left out of Dutch squad for next month’s Nations League matches
    Reuters
  2. Conor Gallagher is back and training alone at Chelsea after complications in Atletico Madrid move
    AP
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle squad in better place ahead of opener, says Howe
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Willian leaves Fulham after two years, linked with move to Saudi Arabia
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool manager Slot says Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi ‘decided not to come’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Depay left out of Dutch squad for next month’s Nations League matches
    Reuters
  2. High Court orders restoration of ad hoc committee to manage WFI affairs
    Soibam Rocky Singh
  3. Manglenthang Kipgen, the Next Gen star looking to turn more heads in Indian football at SAFF U20 Championship 2024
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Paralympics Games 2024: Indian athletes receive grand send-off as country sends largest-ever contingent
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 16: Mirabai Chanu encourages growth of ice skating at the National Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment