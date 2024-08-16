Depay left out of Dutch squad for next month’s Nations League matches

Memphis Depay has been left out of a preliminary squad named by the Netherlands for its opening two matches in the Nations League next month, but there are first call-ups for two English-based players.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman on Friday named a preliminary list of 35 players that he will cut in two weeks’ time ahead of the League A Group Three games against Bosnia & Herzegovina in Eindhoven on September 7 and Germany in Amsterdam three days later.

Called up for the first time is winger Crysencio Summerville, who moved to West Ham United from Leeds United earlier this month, and Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Another notable call-up is 18-year-old defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam, who won a cap last November but was not included in the squad for this year’s European Championship in Germany where the Dutch reached the semifinals.

Depay, who has not yet found a new club after leaving Atletico Madrid, is dropped, along with Georginio Wijnaldum and Daley Blind, who announced his retirement from the Dutch team earlier this week.

Frenkie de Jong has still not recovered from the ankle injury that caused him to miss the European Championship.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Jorrel Hato (Ajax Amsterdam), Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa), Jordan Teze (PSV Eindhoven), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion),

Midfielders: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax Amsterdam), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey (both Ajax Amsterdam), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Noa Lang (PSV Eindhoven), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham United), Wout Weghorst (Burnley), Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United).