Women's Champions League: Lyon, Barcelona set up final

Olympique Lyonnais will be gunning for a record-extending eighth Women's Champions League title against Barcelona after a 2-1 away win helped it beat Paris St Germain 5-3 on aggregate in its semi-final tie on Saturday.

Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard scored either side of Marie-Antoinette Katoto's equaliser as the seven-time champion capitalised on its opponent's mistakes in both legs to reach its 10th final in the competition.

It will meet holder Barcelona, which earlier qualified despite losing 2-0 at VfL Wolfsburg, having won the first leg 5-1 last week.

Hegerberg opened the scoring in the 14th minute, heading home from Selma Bacha's cross.

Lyon thought it had it in the bag in the second half when Hegerberg netted another one, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review, which ruled that Melvine Malard was offside.

Goalkeeper Barbora Votikova, who had a nightmarish first leg with two blunders, was replaced at halftime by Charlotte Voll after she suffered a knee injury.

Katoto levelled for the host in the 62nd minute from close range after Christiane Endler parried away Sandy Baltimore's shot into her path.

Lyon, however, wrapped it up seven minutes from time as Renard headed home to punish PSG for its soft defending on her 101st appearance in the competition.

Lyon won five titles in a row from 2016-20 before losing to PSG in the quarter-finals last year.