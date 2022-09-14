Football

Champions League, Maccabi Haifa vs PSG: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted lineups, head to head

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint Germain, Champions League: LIVE streaming information, preview, head to head, and lineups.

Team Sportstar
14 September, 2022 13:06 IST
14 September, 2022 13:06 IST
Paris Saint Germain has won six out of its seven games in Ligue 1 this season.

Paris Saint Germain has won six out of its seven games in Ligue 1 this season. | Photo Credit: AFP

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint Germain, Champions League: LIVE streaming information, preview, head to head, and lineups.

PREVIEW

Paris Saint Germain has seen a pleasant start to its season under new manager Christophe Galtier. The team has been able to work out the combination between its three stars - Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

The three forwards have been in sublime this season and lead the stats charts in Ligue 1. As a result, PSG has scored 25 goals in the league this season and conceded just four. The trio has propelled the team to the top position in the league.

Also Read
Maccabi Haifa vs PSG LIVE score, Champions League: Updates, preview and lineups

Even in the Champions League, the opening matchday fixture saw the Parisian outfit get the better of Italinan heavyweight Juventus.

For Maccabi Haifa, who hosts PSG in the second group stage round, it is all about putting its best foot forward. The team has enjoyed a rich vein of form in the Israel league but lost its opening encounter 0-2 to Benfica.

While ruining the Paris club’s perfect start to the season would seem to big a task, the Israel side would certainly hope to get a point on board from the match.

RELATED: REAL MADRID VS RB LEIPZIG PREVIEW

PREDICTED XI

Maccabi Haifa: Cohen - Seck, Goldberg, Batubinsika - Eliyahu, Fani, Lavi, Haziza - Chery - Atzili, Pierrot

PSG: Donnarumma - Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos - Mukiele, Verratti, Ruiz, Mendes - Messi - Mbappe, Neymar

HEAD TO HEAD

This will be the first match between the two clubs in the UEFA Champions League.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When and where will the Champions League match between Maccabi Haifa and PSG be played?

The match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint Germain is scheduled for a 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa.

Where can I watch and live stream the UEFA Champions League?

UEFA Champions League will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network, on Ten 1, Ten 2 and Ten 1 HD and Ten 2 HD respectively.

The tournament can be live streamed on Sony LIV and JioTV.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Transfer Day: Top spenders (clubs) across 5 leagues

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us