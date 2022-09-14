Champions League, Maccabi Haifa vs PSG: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted lineups, head to head

PREVIEW

Paris Saint Germain has seen a pleasant start to its season under new manager Christophe Galtier. The team has been able to work out the combination between its three stars - Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

The three forwards have been in sublime this season and lead the stats charts in Ligue 1. As a result, PSG has scored 25 goals in the league this season and conceded just four. The trio has propelled the team to the top position in the league.

Even in the Champions League, the opening matchday fixture saw the Parisian outfit get the better of Italinan heavyweight Juventus.

For Maccabi Haifa, who hosts PSG in the second group stage round, it is all about putting its best foot forward. The team has enjoyed a rich vein of form in the Israel league but lost its opening encounter 0-2 to Benfica.

While ruining the Paris club’s perfect start to the season would seem to big a task, the Israel side would certainly hope to get a point on board from the match.

PREDICTED XI

Maccabi Haifa: Cohen - Seck, Goldberg, Batubinsika - Eliyahu, Fani, Lavi, Haziza - Chery - Atzili, Pierrot

PSG: Donnarumma - Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos - Mukiele, Verratti, Ruiz, Mendes - Messi - Mbappe, Neymar

HEAD TO HEAD

This will be the first match between the two clubs in the UEFA Champions League.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When and where will the Champions League match between Maccabi Haifa and PSG be played?

The match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint Germain is scheduled for a 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa.

Where can I watch and live stream the UEFA Champions League?

UEFA Champions League will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network, on Ten 1, Ten 2 and Ten 1 HD and Ten 2 HD respectively.

The tournament can be live streamed on Sony LIV and JioTV.