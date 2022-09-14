CLICK HERE FOR ALL LIVE MATCH UPDATES

Real Madrid Playing 11: Courtois; Nacho, Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal; Tchouameni, Modric, Camavinga; Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo

PREVIEW

Defending champion Real Madrid will remain without the injured Karim Benzema when it hosts Leipzig on Thursday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be looking to nab its second consecutive win of the tournament after having won its group opener against Celtic 3-0 last week.

The French striker is still recovering from a tendon injury sustained in last week’s win. Coach Carlos Ancelotti used Rodrygo and Eden Hazard playing alongside Vinícius Júnior in attack in the team’s win against Mallorca in the Spanish league last weekend.

PREDICTED 11 Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal; Tchouameni, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius, Hazard. RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Raum, Simakan, Orban, Diallo; Schlager, Laimer; Nkunku, Forsberg, Szoboszlai; Werner.

Madrid has a perfect record to start the season, with seven victories in seven games. This will be the first clash between both these sides.

Leipzig, meanwhile, had a shocking start to its Champion League campaign, with Shaktar Donestk thumping it 4-1 at home last week.

In the other match in Group F , Shakhtar Donetsk plays its first “home” game in the group in Warsaw when Celtic visits the Polish city. The Ukrainian team has been playing in exile for the last eight years because of Russian aggression.

FORM GUIDE Form - Real Madrid CF - WWWWW Real Madrid 4 - 1 RCD Mallorca Celtic 0 - 3 Real Madrid Real Madrid 2 - 1 Real Betis RCD Espanyol 1 - 3 Real Madrid Celta de Vigo 1 - 4 Real Madrid Form - RB Leipzig - WWLLW RB Leipzig 3 - 0 Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig 1 - 4 Shakhtar Donetsk Eintracht Frankfurt 4 - 0 RB Leipzig Teutonia Hamburg 0 - 8 RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 2 - 0 Wolfsburg

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When and where will the Champions League match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig be played?

The match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig is scheduled for a 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

Where can I watch and live stream the UEFA Champions League?

UEFA Champions League will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network, on Ten 1, Ten 2 and Ten 1 HD and Ten 2 HD respectively.

The tournament can be live streamed on Sony LIV and JioTV.