Football

Champions League, Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted lineups, form guide

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be looking to nab its second consecutive win of the tournament after having won its group opener against Celtic 3-0 last week.

Team Sportstar
14 September, 2022 18:49 IST
14 September, 2022 18:49 IST
Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard, Eduardo Camavinga and Thibaut Courtois during training before the Leipzig clash.

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard, Eduardo Camavinga and Thibaut Courtois during training before the Leipzig clash. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be looking to nab its second consecutive win of the tournament after having won its group opener against Celtic 3-0 last week.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL LIVE MATCH UPDATES

Real Madrid Playing 11: Courtois; Nacho, Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal; Tchouameni, Modric, Camavinga; Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo

PREVIEW

Defending champion Real Madrid will remain without the injured Karim Benzema when it hosts Leipzig on Thursday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be looking to nab its second consecutive win of the tournament after having won its group opener against Celtic 3-0 last week.

The French striker is still recovering from a tendon injury sustained in last week’s win. Coach Carlos Ancelotti used Rodrygo and Eden Hazard playing alongside Vinícius Júnior in attack in the team’s win against Mallorca in the Spanish league last weekend.

PREDICTED 11
Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal; Tchouameni, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius, Hazard.
RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Raum, Simakan, Orban, Diallo; Schlager, Laimer; Nkunku, Forsberg, Szoboszlai; Werner.

Madrid has a perfect record to start the season, with seven victories in seven games. This will be the first clash between both these sides.

Leipzig, meanwhile, had a shocking start to its Champion League campaign, with Shaktar Donestk thumping it 4-1 at home last week.

In the other match in Group F , Shakhtar Donetsk plays its first “home” game in the group in Warsaw when Celtic visits the Polish city. The Ukrainian team has been playing in exile for the last eight years because of Russian aggression.

FORM GUIDE
Form - Real Madrid CF - WWWWW
Real Madrid 4 - 1 RCD Mallorca
Celtic 0 - 3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid 2 - 1 Real Betis
RCD Espanyol 1 - 3 Real Madrid
Celta de Vigo 1 - 4 Real Madrid
Form - RB Leipzig - WWLLW
RB Leipzig 3 - 0 Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig 1 - 4 Shakhtar Donetsk
Eintracht Frankfurt 4 - 0 RB Leipzig
Teutonia Hamburg 0 - 8 RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig 2 - 0 Wolfsburg

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When and where will the Champions League match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig be played?

The match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig is scheduled for a 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

Where can I watch and live stream the UEFA Champions League?

UEFA Champions League will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network, on Ten 1, Ten 2 and Ten 1 HD and Ten 2 HD respectively.

The tournament can be live streamed on Sony LIV and JioTV.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Transfer Day: Top spenders (clubs) across 5 leagues

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us