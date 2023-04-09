USWNT star Mallory Swanson has torn patellar tendon

U.S. women’s national team star Mallory Swanson has a torn left patella tendon, U.S. Soccer confirmed Sunday.

The 24-year-old forward injured her knee during a 2-0 friendly win against Ireland on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

She returned Sunday to Chicago, where she plays professionally for the NWSL’s Red Stars, for further evaluation.

Swanson, the leading scorer for the USWNT this year, was carted off late in the first half Saturday after her knee buckled.

U.S. Soccer did not provide a timeline for Swanson’s injury. The 2023 Women’s World Cup gets underway in July in New Zealand and Australia.

Swanson, who went by Pugh before her marriage to Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, has seven goals in five matches in 2023 -- five more goals than anyone else on the team.