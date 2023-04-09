Football

USWNT star Mallory Swanson has torn patellar tendon

U.S. Soccer did not provide a timeline for Swanson’s injury. The 2023 Women’s World Cup gets underway in July in New Zealand and Australia.

Reuters
09 April, 2023 23:20 IST
09 April, 2023 23:20 IST
Mallory Swanson #9 of the United States gestures toward fans after being injured against the Republic of Ireland during the first half of a 2023 International Friendly match at Q2 Stadium on April 8, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The United States won 2-0.

Mallory Swanson #9 of the United States gestures toward fans after being injured against the Republic of Ireland during the first half of a 2023 International Friendly match at Q2 Stadium on April 8, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The United States won 2-0. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

U.S. Soccer did not provide a timeline for Swanson’s injury. The 2023 Women’s World Cup gets underway in July in New Zealand and Australia.

U.S. women’s national team star Mallory Swanson has a torn left patella tendon, U.S. Soccer confirmed Sunday.

The 24-year-old forward injured her knee during a 2-0 friendly win against Ireland on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Also Read
Firmino, Salah score as Liverpool pegs Arsenal back in title race

She returned Sunday to Chicago, where she plays professionally for the NWSL’s Red Stars, for further evaluation.

Swanson, the leading scorer for the USWNT this year, was carted off late in the first half Saturday after her knee buckled.

U.S. Soccer did not provide a timeline for Swanson’s injury. The 2023 Women’s World Cup gets underway in July in New Zealand and Australia.

Swanson, who went by Pugh before her marriage to Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, has seven goals in five matches in 2023 -- five more goals than anyone else on the team.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us