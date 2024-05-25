FA Cup Final, MCI v MNU: Manchester City vs Manchester United head-to-head record

Manchester City and Manchester United will face off in the FA Cup final for the second year in a row on Saturday, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Last year, the two sides met for the first time in an FA Cup final, where Ilkay Gundogan’s brace was enough to help City beat United 2-1, and eventually complete a historic treble.

Manchester United has won the FA Cup 12 times, two shy of record winners Arsenal, while Manchester City has lifted the trophy seven times.

Pep Guardiola’s side is coming into the derby as Premier League Champion and will look to complete the domestic double in consecutive seasons.

On the other hand, Erik Ten Hag’s men who finished eighth in the League will be depending on the trophy to secure European football next season, with a win guaranteeing them a spot in the UEFA Europa League.

Take a look at the overall head-to-head record between the two teams as well as their record in the FA Cup:

OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD Matches played: 192 Manchester United: 78 Manchester City: 61 Draws: 53