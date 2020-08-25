Football Football Man United defender Maguire on trial for assault in Greece Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, is not expected to be present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. PTI Thessaloniki (Greece) 25 August, 2020 16:00 IST Manchester United central defender Harry Maguire (File Photo). - Twitter PTI Thessaloniki (Greece) 25 August, 2020 16:00 IST Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is due to go on trial in Greece on Tuesday on assault charges following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos.Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, is not expected to be present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros.The England defender and two other unnamed defendants have been charged with assault and swearing in public, and Maguire has also been accused of attempting to bribe a police officer following his arrest.They will be tried under fast-track procedures which are usually completed in a single session of court. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos