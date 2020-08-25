WATCH: Andrea Pirlo meets his Juventus squad

Andrea Pirlo has been meeting his Juventus squad for the first time since taking charge of the Bianconeri. The new manager enjoyed four seasons as a player with Juventus, winning seven domestic trophies.

Pirlo won the Champions League twice with AC Milan, Serie A twice with Milan and four times with Juventus, the Club World Cup with Milan, the Coppa Italia with Milan and Juve plus Serie B as a youngster with Brescia.

Former Juventus and Italy star was roped in as the head coach of Juventus 10 days after being appointed as the coach of the Juventus U23 team. Despite winning the Serie A title, Maurizio Sarri was sacked by the Old Lady.