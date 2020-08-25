Football Football WATCH: Andrea Pirlo meets his Juventus squad Former Juventus and Italy star Andrea Pirlo was roped in as the head coach of Juventus 10 days after being appointed the coach of the Juventus U23 team. 25 August, 2020 15:10 IST Andrea Pirlo will have to deal with huge expectations at Juve where winning Serie A is now seen almost as an obligation. - AP 25 August, 2020 15:10 IST Andrea Pirlo has been meeting his Juventus squad for the first time since taking charge of the Bianconeri. The new manager enjoyed four seasons as a player with Juventus, winning seven domestic trophies.Pirlo won the Champions League twice with AC Milan, Serie A twice with Milan and four times with Juventus, the Club World Cup with Milan, the Coppa Italia with Milan and Juve plus Serie B as a youngster with Brescia.Former Juventus and Italy star was roped in as the head coach of Juventus 10 days after being appointed as the coach of the Juventus U23 team. Despite winning the Serie A title, Maurizio Sarri was sacked by the Old Lady. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos