Man Utd in reported deal for Hojlund, ten Hag tight-lipped

Hojlund is the third major arrival at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 07:33 IST , Las Vegas - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File Photo: Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AC Monza at Gewiss Stadium on June 04, 2023 in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Manchester United has reportedly agreed a deal worth an initial 64 million pounds to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international is the third major arrival at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United is understood to have agreed a fee of 64 million pounds (82 million USD) for Hojlund, with a further 8 million pounds in add-ons.

The 20-year-old is reported to have agreed terms on a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

Also Read: Minerva Academy treading path of Pirlo, Shearer and Ibrahimovic with Gothia Cup win

Hojlund joined Atalanta in August 2022 from Austrian club Sturm Graz for a reported 17 million euros. He scored nine goals in 32 appearances in Serie A last season.

United manager Erik ten Hag was tight-lipped about the reports when asked by reporters on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

“I can’t talk about the player who is still under contract (with) another club,” said the Dutchman.

Ten Hag said however that he hoped Mount and Onana would be joined by a new forward, as he tries to get United back in contention at the top of the table.

“With this squad, we built a foundation last season...now we have to find the right players to fit in and who can help to raise the bar. I think we succeeded with Andre Onana, we succeeded with Mason Mount, and now we are looking for a striker,” he said.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League but scored just 58 goals - 36 fewer than champion Manchester City.

File Photo: Ten Hag urged his English forward Marcus Rashford to step up his game. | Photo Credit: AP
Ten Hag urged his English forward Marcus Rashford to step up his game.

Rashford, who prefers to play wide on the left, scored 17 goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season and had 30 goals in 56 in all competitions.

“Also for Rashy, we expect to raise the bar. He had a good season, but that doesn’t give guarantees for another great season. So everything has to be right. First, his base, his foundation, attitude, lifestyle, etc. Giving every training his best, but also to work on his game and work on the way he plays for himself but in the team.

“So what we are looking for is goals, and Rashy, at this moment, he proved he has a very good goalscoring record. But also for him, he wants to make the next step and score more goals in the last season,” he said.

United faces Wolves at home in its opening Premier League fixture on August 14.

