Manchester City beats Inter Milan to clinch maiden UCL title; wins treble

Published : Jun 11, 2023 02:25 IST , Istanbul - 2 MINS READ

Rodri’s 68th minute strike was enough to seal the deal for the English Premier League champion to grab the European crown. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City won the first Champions League in its history on Saturday and secured a treble of trophies by beating Inter Milan 1-0.

In a far closer match than many pundits had predicted, Rodri’s sweetly-struck goal proved the difference for Abu Dhabi-backed City, which has already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season.

Man City vs Inter - UCL final HIGHLIGHTS

Rodri sidefooted in on 68 minutes after Bernardo Silva pulled back a cross that fell perfectly for the unmarked Spaniard at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

It sealed the third Champions League for City manager Pep Guardiola, who won it twice with Barcelona.

The outcome could have been different had Romelu Lukaku’s header not been stopped by Ederson’s leg minutes later.

Earlier in the second half, City also enjoyed a slice of luck when Federico Dimarco’s goalbound header was blocked by his own player, Lukaku.

In another Inter chance, Lautaro Martinez raced away after a misunderstanding in the City defence but goalkeeper Ederson tore out of his goal to narrow the angle and stop the shot.

Contrasting emotions: Inter Milan's midfielder Robin Gosens (R) looks dejected as Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland celebrates winning the UCL title.

Eyes on the prize: Manchester City and Inter Milan will go head to head in the UEFA Champions League final.

Treble chasers: Pep Guardiola and co. are not only out to fight for the UCL title but also are chasing a historic treble, with the Premier League and FA Cup titles already in their cabinet this season.

Can Inter pull off a giant killing act?: With Man City being the clear favourite, with wins against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the knockouts, Simone Inzhagi’s men come into the fixture as underdogs.

Man of the hour: With 52 goals in 52 games this seasons across competitions, Erling Haaland will lead the Man City attack. However, the Norwegian has not found the back of the net in the last four games.

Showstopper: Inter custodian Andre Onana has has prevented the most goals of any goalkeeper in the Champions League this season. Source: Opta

Can Pep do a SAF?: If Man City manages to win the UCL title, Guardiola will become only the second EPL manager to complete achieve this feat. Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United became the English first team to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season in 1998-99.

A shot at glory: Inzaghi (2nd from left) could become the first Italian coach to lead Inter to European glory. The Nerazzurri’s previous triumphs in the competition were under Helenio Herrera (1964 and 1965) and José Mourinho (2010).

KICK OFF! Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez gets the ball rolling in the summit clash.

Deja vu: Kevin de Bruyne was forced off the pitch after sustaining an injury in the 35th minute. The Belgian was also forced off injured when City lost to Chelsea in the final two years ago.

Uneventful: The game stayed goalless after a gruelling 45-minute battle.

An inch closer to glory: Rodri scored in the 68th minute to put City in the lead.

1 / 12 Contrasting emotions: Inter Milan's midfielder Robin Gosens (R) looks dejected as Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland celebrates winning the UCL title. Photo: AFP

Inter had kept City goalless in a cagey first half marked by the injury-enforced exit of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in the 36th minute, to be replaced by Phil Foden.

In City’s best chance of that half, the otherwise muted Erling Haaland shot straight at Andre Onana in the Inter goal and Silva curled a shot just wide before that.

City had to re-organise when De Bruyne pulled up, crouching on the turf before leaving the pitch a dejected figure five minutes later.

The Belgian suffered the same fate when City lost the 2021 Champions League final to Chelsea.