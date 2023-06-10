Man City vs Inter LIVE updates; MCI 0-0 INT; Champions League final: De Bruyne subbed off due to injury; Streaming info

- June 11, 2023 01:0736’ De Bruyne out!
Man City sub: IN- Foden OUT- De Bruyne
A significant blow for Manchester City as De Bruyne cannot continue in the final. He is replaced by Foden.
- June 11, 2023 01:0735’
City keeps the Inter defence on alert with a long phase of pressure. It ends with De Bruyne crossing the ball for Haaland, but the ball had already gone out of play before De Bruyne’s cross.
- June 11, 2023 01:0231’
De Bruyne is on the touchlines and he looks ready to come back for now. City will be hoping he is fit enough to see the match out.
- June 11, 2023 01:0130’
De Bruyne looks slightly uncomfortable as he is given medical attention. It is not sure what the issue is but it could be a hamstring issue.
- June 11, 2023 00:5927’ SAVE!
Haaland is slipped a great pass as he timed his run perfectly. Under pressure, he takes the shot from close distance, but Onana makes the save. A nervy moment for Inter there.
- June 11, 2023 00:5726’
Ederson gives the ball away with a loose pass and Barella pounces on the ball. Seeing an empty net, Barella goes for the shot from distance, but hacks it wide.
That was sloppy play from the English champion.
- June 11, 2023 00:5423’
It looked like a serious injury for Di Marco as he was on the ground for a long time. But the Inter player is back on his feet. Play continues.
- June 11, 2023 00:5120’
Brozovic takes a shot from just outside the City box, after Lautaro couldn’t control the ball. But Ederson watches the ball sail high and wide.
- June 11, 2023 00:5019’
Inter has matched up to City’s pace and skill on the ball till now. But we have all seen how swiftly City can up a gear.
- June 11, 2023 00:4615’
Inter tries to catch the City defence out with a short corner. The idea was good with an early cross coming inside the City box, but the quality is poor. Haaland performs his defensive duty by heading the ball away.
- June 11, 2023 00:4210’
Di Marco, who was free on the left, is played a pass. He crosses the ball inside the box, but it is dealt easily by the City defence. It is the first proper attacking threat created by Inter in the match.
- June 11, 2023 00:418’
Inter is not allowing the City players to keep the ball with their pressing. But how long can Inzaghi’s men keep this up?
- June 11, 2023 00:376’ Close!
City with another chance to take an early lead. Bernardo shows his quick feet, dancing past the Inter players. He cuts in and shoots at the far-post. He misses the target but not by much.
- June 11, 2023 00:343’
De Bruyne slips a pass to Haaland, who takes a shot at Onana’s near-post. The effort is high and wide but it doesn’t matter anyway. The assistant referee raises his flag for offside.
- June 11, 2023 00:321’
City starts strong, putting the Inter defence under pressure. But Inter also showing signs of positive play. Dumfires tries to release Dzeko down the right flank, but the latter cannot control the ball.
- June 11, 2023 00:31Match kicks-off!
The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final between Manchester City and Inter has kicked-off at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
- June 11, 2023 00:28Moments away from kick-off!
The players are entering the pitch. The Champions League final will kick-off in less than two minutes. Stay tuned for live updates.
- June 11, 2023 00:01Did you know?
- This is the first competitive meeting between Manchester City and Inter. It is the first time the first competitive meeting between two sides has been in a UEFA Champions League final since Liverpool played AC Milan in 2005, also played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
- English and Italian sides have met in four previous European Cup/Champions League finals, with Liverpool always being the English team in the final previously. It won the competition on penalties in 1984 vs Roma and 2005 vs Milan and lost the 1985 and 2007 finals against Juventus and AC Milan, respectively.
- Man City has appeared in only two previous major European finals, being Polish side Gornik Zabrze 2-1 in the 1970 Cup winners Cup final, before losing the 2021 UCL final 1-0 to Chelsea.
- Inter is featuring in its 11th major European final, the third most of any Italian side behind Juventus (16) and AC Milan (14). It is Inter’s first one since losing 3-2 in the 2019-20 Europa League final against Sevilla and only its second in the UCL, winning 2-0 against Bayern Munich under Jose Mourinho.
- Man City is looking to become the fourth English side to win the Champions League after Man United (1999, 2008), Liverpool (2005, 2019) and Chelsea (2012, 2021), which would be the most of any nation. The current total of three is the joint-most, along with Italy (Milan, Inter and Juventus)
- June 10, 2023 23:48Why is Kyle Walker not starting for Man City?
Pep Guardiola has decided not feature Kyle Walker Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday in Istanbul.
The 33-year-old, who failed to recover in time from a back injury, has been replaced by Manuel Akanji, who will complete City’s defense alongside Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.
- June 10, 2023 23:42A big night for Inzaghi!
- June 10, 2023 23:17Here is a stat for you!
- June 10, 2023 23:10Inter Starting XI
- June 10, 2023 23:09Man City Starting XI
- June 10, 2023 22:59Kick-off time, not too far away!
- June 10, 2023 22:39PREDICTED XI!
Man City: Ederson(GK); Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.
Inter: Onana(GK); Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.
- June 10, 2023 22:33Live telecast/Streaming information
When and where is the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter kicking-off?
The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will kick-off at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium at 12:30 AM IST, Sunday, June 11.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter?
The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD (English), Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi), Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels in India.
Where can you live stream the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter?
The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.
- June 10, 2023 22:30PREVIEW
With its massive spending power, Manchester City’s run to the Champions League final has hardly come as a surprise.
The same cannot be said for Inter Milan, City’s opponent on Saturday in Istanbul.
While Inter is one of European football’s most storied teams, it enters the game as an outsider, having somewhat surprisingly reached the final. After all, Inter is the third best team in Italy, a league that has long-since lost its shine after being considered the ultimate destination for the world’s best players in the 1990s.
Inter finished the season 18 points behind league champion Napoli, the team many expected to go far before losing to AC Milan in the quarterfinals.
(inputs from AP) Read full PREVIEW
