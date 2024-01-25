Manchester City signs teen midfielder Echeverri from River Plate

Manchester City has signed 18-year-old Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate on a contract until June 2028, the Premier League side said on Thursday.

Echeverri will remain at the Buenos Aires club, where he has so far made six appearances since his debut last June, until January next year.

The player captained Argentina at last year’s under-17 World Cup in Indonesia, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 defeat of Brazil in the quarter-finals before his side lost on penalties to eventual winners Germany in the semi-finals.

Echeverri follows Argentina forward and 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez in joining Premier League champions City from River, which is managed by former City defender Martin Demichelis.

No financial details were given although British media reports indicated the deal was for 12.5 million pounds ($15.9 million) with add-ons.