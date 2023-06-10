Why is Kyle Walker not playing in Man City vs Inter UCL final?

Pep Guardiola has decided not feature Kyle Walker Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday in Istanbul.
The 33-year-old, who failed to recover in time from a back injury, has been replaced by Manuel Akanji, who will complete City’s defense alongside Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.
Big favourite City’s attack will be spearheaded by Erling Haaland who has scored 52 goals in 52 games this season.
Inter emerged as an unlikely contender in the lucrative tournament and is the final hurdle standing between Guardiola and a historic treble—Man City has already clinched the Premier League as well as the FA Cup.
Starting lineups
More to follow...
