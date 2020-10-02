Football Football Man United's Andreas Pereira joins Lazio on season-long loan Pereira will undergo a medical on Friday before being unveiled as a Lazio player. Reuters 02 October, 2020 10:05 IST Reuters 02 October, 2020 10:05 IST Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira will join Serie A club Lazio on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Thursday.ALSO READ | Chilwell: I want to emulate Ashley Cole at ChelseaPereira joins the Italian side in search of regular first-team football after he fell down the pecking order at United following the arrivals of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes in January and Dutchman Donny van de Beek.The Rome club said the 24-year-old, who scored four goals in 75 games for United, will undergo a medical on Friday before being unveiled as a Lazio player.Lazio is 10th in the Serie A standings. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos