Manchester United-bound Ronaldo joins up with Portugal squad

Cristiano Ronaldo joined up with his Portugal teammates on Monday ahead of next month's fixtures after agreeing to rejoin Manchester United.Ronaldo, 36, can break former Iran forward Ali Daei's international scoring record of 109 with a goal in World Cup qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday and Azerbaijan a week later on Tuesday, either side of this weekend's friendly with Qatar.READ: European champion Italy chasing record against BulgariaOn Friday, United announced it had agreed a deal to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from Juventus."We will do all we possibly can so that he can beat the record," Portugal midfielder Goncalo Guedes told reporters on Monday.Ronaldo is expected to make his return with United at home to Newcastle United on September 11.