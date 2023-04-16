Football

Manchester United beats Brighton to reach Women’s FA Cup final

Reuters
MANCHESTER, England 16 April, 2023 10:33 IST
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Lee Geum-min in action with Manchester United’s Leah Galton.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Lee Geum-min in action with Manchester United’s Leah Galton. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Manchester United bounced back from conceding a first-half own goal to snatch a thrilling 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday and book its spot in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley, where it will face Chelsea or Aston Villa next month.

The victory marks the first time United’s women’s team have made the final of a major tournament, but the Women’s Super League (WSL) leaders had to recover from keeper Mary Earps steering the ball into her own net to give Brighton the lead in the 36th minute.

Leah Galton put the Red Devils level two minutes after the break and Alessia Russo put them ahead in the 71st minute, but Danielle Carter equalised for Brighton, who is bottom of the WSL, four minutes later to set up a grandstand finish.

With Brighton pouring forward, Rachel Williams netted the decisive goal on the break for the home side in the 89th minute, latching on to Katie Zelem’s pass and firing home to send United into the final, which will take place on May 14. 

