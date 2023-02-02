Football

Erik ten Hag: Jadon Sancho can be decisive player for Manchester United

Sancho, who spent three months out due to physical and mental wellbeing issues, received a rousing reception from the Old Trafford crowd.

Reuters
02 February, 2023 11:46 IST
02 February, 2023 11:46 IST
Manchester United player Jadon Sancho celebrates the victory against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on February 1, 2023.

Manchester United player Jadon Sancho celebrates the victory against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on February 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sancho, who spent three months out due to physical and mental wellbeing issues, received a rousing reception from the Old Trafford crowd.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Jadon Sancho can be a decisive player for the team after the winger returned to action in Wednesday’s 2-0 League Cup semi-final second leg win over Nottingham Forest.

Sancho, who spent three months out due to physical and mental wellbeing issues, received a rousing reception from the Old Trafford crowd when he was introduced as a second-half substitute for his first appearance since October 22.

Also Read
Spurs manager Conte ‘feeling better’ after gallbladder surgery

The forward has struggled for form since joining United in July 2021 but Ten Hag said he could make a real difference to the side.

“He has really high standards, he has great capabilities to contribute to our team and the team is improving ... Most importantly players (have to) enjoy football, which gives energy, that gives them the motivation to act and to perform,” he added.

“The reception from the fans to him was great and that will give him even more a push to continue in the way he is now acting. We see that smile and hopefully he can keep that and contribute to the team because when he is in form he is important to us.”

United, who earned a 5-0 aggregate win over Forest, will look to end a six-year trophy drought when they face Newcastle United in the final at Wembley Stadium on February 26.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us