Manchester United’s boss Erik ten Hag has been confirmed as the Premier League’s Manager of the Month for September.

Ten Hag becomes the first United manager to win the accolade since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being named manager of the month, way back in 2019.

The Dutchman beat fellow top-flight bosses Antonio Conte and Gary O’Neil - of Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth, respectively – to claim the prize after guiding the Reds to wins against Arsenal and Leicester City.

Rashford scoops Player of the Month award

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was named Premier League Player of the Month for the month of September.

Rashford assisted Jadon Sancho, who scored the decisive goal, in the away win against Leicester City and dropped yet another brilliant performance against Arsenal, providing a goal to United’s new recruit Antony.

United currently sits fifth in the premier league points table with three wins from the last five games.

Manchester United will travel to the Ethihad Stadium on October 2 for the Manchester derby.