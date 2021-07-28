Football Football Manchester United agrees Raphael Varane deal with Real Madrid Manchester United has confirmed the signing of the Frenchman and said the transfer will be completed "subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised". Reuters 28 July, 2021 00:02 IST Manchester United has confirmed the deal for Frenchman Raphael Varane with Real Madrid. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 28 July, 2021 00:02 IST Manchester United has agreed a deal in principle to sign France centre back Raphael Varane from La Liga side Real Madrid, the Premier League club said on Tuesday."Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised," said United in its statement.READ: Ronaldo fired up for next Juventus season, says boss Allegri The transfer will be completed "subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised", the club added.MORE TO FOLLOW... Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :