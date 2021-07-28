Manchester United agrees Raphael Varane deal with Real Madrid

Manchester United has agreed a deal in principle to sign France centre back Raphael Varane from La Liga side Real Madrid, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised," said United in its statement.

The transfer will be completed "subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised", the club added.

