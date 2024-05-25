MCI vs MUN, FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United’s road to the final

Manchester United is set to lock horns against local rival Manchester City in the FA Cup 2023-24 final which is to be played at Wembley on May 25.

In what is a repeat of last year’s final, Man United would be hoping for a different result since it lost 1-2 to City in the previous instance.

As the Red Devils gear up for their last game of a below-par season, Sportstar brings you Man United’s road to the FA Cup 2024 final.

THIRD ROUND - WIGAN ATHLETIC

Man United kicked off its FA Cup final campaign with a commanding 2-0 win over League One side Wigan Athletic away from home. Diogo Dalot scored an early goal (22nd minute) from the edge of the box to put his side ahead. Later in the 74th minute, Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty to give United a comfortable victory.

FOURTH ROUND - NEWPORT COUNTY

A six-goal THRILLER between @NewportCounty and @ManUtd ended in a hard-fought victory for the visitors to book their place in the #EmiratesFACup fifth round! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/L7VqK6KeNk — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 28, 2024

Newport County hosted United next in a 2-4 loss. Bruno and Kobbie Mainoo gave their side two early goals in the 7th and 13th minute respectively. Newport fought back strong with back-to-back goals in the 36th and 47th minute but United ended up scoring two more - Antony in the 68th and Rasmus Hojlund in the fourth minute of additional time - to coast through to the next round.

FIFTH ROUND - NOTTINGHAM FOREST

CASEEEEEE 🇧🇷



The Brazilian puts it all on the line to give @ManUtd a late lead!#EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/FrNtI56wEa — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 28, 2024

It was an extremely tight game of football with plenty of end-to-end action. Nottingham Forest held United level till the 89th minute, however, Casemiro scored the winner with a header after a set-piece free-kick by Bruno to book its place in the quarterfinals.

QUARTERFINAL - LIVERPOOL

United was teasingly close to be knocked out by storied rival Liverpool but it pulled through courtesy of extra-time heroics by Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo. Scott McTominay scored the first goal in the first ten minutes and Liverpool replied with two goals in quick succession right before halftime (44 and 45+2 minutes).

Every angle of THAT Amad Diallo goal 🥵#EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/b7EQ5RwoU2 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 18, 2024

Towards the end of regulation time, Antony scored in the 87th minute to keep his side in the contest. In extra-time, Harvey Elliott dealt the first blow by netting the ball in the 10th minute however United had the last laugh. A goal in the 112th minute by Rashford got his side level, followed by Diallo’s winner in the first minute of additional time to seal the tie before it went on to penalties.

SEMIFINAL - COVENTRY CITY

Manchester United overcame an astonishing collapse to beat Coventry on penalties in an FA Cup classic setting up a second straight FA Cup final against Manchester City.

A dramatic ending to a dramatic game 🤩



Watch the full penalty-shootout between @Coventry_City and @ManUtd 👀#EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/k1xiW63O4c — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 22, 2024

Erik ten Hag’s men won the shootout at Wembley 4-2, with Hojlund scoring the decisive spot kick after the teams were level at 3-3 after extra time.

There was no hint of what was to come when United coasted into a 3-0 lead against its second-tier opponent in the London sunshine, with goals from McTominay, Harry Maguire and Fernandes.