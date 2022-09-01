Football

Premier League: Manchester United brings in keeper Dubravka on loan

The Slovakia international has played over 125 games in the Premier League and is capped 29 times for his country.

01 September, 2022 22:28 IST
"To be joining Manchester United is a special moment in my career and I can't wait to get started, and help the group achieve its ambitions," said Dubravka.

“To be joining Manchester United is a special moment in my career and I can’t wait to get started, and help the group achieve its ambitions,” said Dubravka. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Manchester United announced the signing of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United on Thursday.

The Slovakia international has played over 125 games in the Premier League, and is capped 29 times for his country.

“To be joining Manchester United is a special moment in my career and I can’t wait to get started, and help the group achieve its ambitions,” said Dubravka after joining the Red Devils.

John Murtough, the football director of Manchester United said “Martin has proven himself to be a top Premier League goalkeeper and his experience and personality will be a great addition to our strong goalkeeping group, alongside David, Tom, and our younger keepers.”

